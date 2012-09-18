Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. They follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction's performance since our previous review on Feb. 14, 2011, using the latest available data (as of Aug. 24, 2012) from the monthly trustee report (see "Ratings Raised On Melchior CDO I's Class B-1 And B-2 Notes Following Review"). We have applied our 2012 CDO of pooled SF criteria, 2009 cash flow CDO criteria, and 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Since our previous review, the class A-1 notes have fully amortized and only 14.60% of the class B-1 and B-2 note balance remains outstanding. The collateral pool comprises only 12 distinct obligors, which are concentrated in six industries. We have also observed a decreased proportion of assets in the collateral pool that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-'), and an increased weighted-average spread. On the other hand, the proportion of assets that we consider to be defaulted (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has increased. Additionally, the collateral pool has experienced negative ratings migration, with fewer investment-grade assets than at our previous review.

While the class B-1 and B-2 notes, which are now the most senior notes in the capital structure, have deleveraged further since our previous review (thereby increasing credit enhancement levels available to these classes of notes), there is now no credit enhancement available to the class C-1, C-2, and D notes.

All of the notes, except class B, continue to fail their respective par level tests in the transaction documents, and are performing worse than at our previous review. The weighted-average maturity of the collateral pool has reduced further since our previous review.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined in our 2012 CDO of pooled SF criteria and our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR). In our analysis, we used the reported collateral pool balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates (WARRs) that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios. We also considered assets maturing after the transaction's legal final maturity date in August 2013.

Following the application of our 2012 CDO of pooled SF criteria, the WARR modeled in our cash flow analysis has reduced at each rating level. For example, the WARR calculated at the 'B' rating level has reduced to 33.75% from 39.00%, and at the 'CCC' rating level to 39.00% from 41.75%. This--combined with various default stresses, further capitalization of the class D notes, and higher fixed-interest payments on junior notes--has reduced the level of defaults that class C-1, C-2, and D notes can withstand in our analysis, which in turn has decreased the BDRs for these classes of notes.

With higher credit enhancement levels available to the class B-1 and B-2 notes, the BDRs have increased for these classes of notes.

We have determined the scenario default rate (SDR) for each rated class of notes. We have done this by using Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator 6.0.1 model to determine the default rate expected on the underlying collateral pool at each rating level, based on the updated assumptions in our 2012 CDO of pooled SF criteria and negative ratings migration of the collateral pool. We then compared these with the respective BDRs for each class of notes.

As part of our analysis, we tested the capital structure by applying the largest obligor default test, as outlined in our 2012 CDO of pooled SF criteria. Our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes are not affected by our evaluation of the supplemental stress test results. For the class C-1, C-2, and D notes, there is no credit enhancement available to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the underlying assets.

Following the application of our 2012 CDO of pooled SF criteria, and when considering the smaller collateral pool balance and credit quality deterioration, the credit enhancement levels available to the class C-1 and C-2 are not longer commensurate with our previous ratings. Hence, we have lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our ratings on the class C-1 and C-2 notes. We have affirmed our 'CC (sf)' rating on the class D notes because they continue to have no credit enhancement.

With the deleveraging of the class B-1 and B-2 notes, and given their current position at the top of the capital structure, we consider that the credit enhancement levels available to these classes of notes are commensurate with higher ratings than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'B (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes.

We have analyzed the transaction's counterparty risk exposure, and concluded that it is currently sufficiently limited so as not to affect our ratings.

Melchior CDO I is a cash flow corporate bond collateralized bond obligation (CBO) transaction that closed in July 2001.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Melchior CDO I S.A.

EUR404 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes, And Subordinated And Combination Notes

Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

B-1 BB+ (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

B-2 BB+ (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Lowered

C-1 CC (sf) CCC- (sf)

C-2 CC (sf) CCC- (sf)

Rating Affirmed

D CC (sf)