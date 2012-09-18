From our analysis, we have observed an increase in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') and defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') in the collateral pool, since we previously performed a full review of this transaction in June 2011 (see "Ratings Raised On Leopard CLO I's Class A And B Notes And Affirmed On Class C, D-1, D-2, E-1, And E-2 Notes," published on June 23, 2011). The collateral pool has experienced a small degree of negative rating migration compared with our June 2011 review.

The observed increase in defaults and the decreased collateral balance have resulted in lower credit enhancement levels for the class E-1 and E-2 notes, compared with our June 2011 review. With further deleveraging of the class A notes (post reinvestment period, which ended in 2008), the credit enhancement levels have increased for the class A, B, and C notes. The portfolio also benefits from a shorter weighted-average life and a higher weighted-average spread since our June 2011 review.

The trustee report shows that the class E par value test is failing to meet the required trigger under the transaction documents, which was passing at our June 2011 review. All other par value tests continue to comply with the required triggers.

We factored in the above observations and subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined in our September 2009 cash flow CDO criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR). We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

At the same time, we conducted our credit analysis to determine the scenario default rate (SDR), which used Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator to determine the default rate expected on a defined portfolio at each rating level, and which we then compared with its respective BDR.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class B notes in this transaction to be commensurate with higher ratings then we previously assigned. We have therefore raised our rating on this class of notes.

We consider the levels of credit enhancement available to the class A, C, E-1, and E-2 notes in this transaction to be commensurate with their current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

We have lowered our ratings on the class D-1 and D-2 notes following the application of our largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update that is intended to address both event risk and model risk that may be present in the transaction (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). Our ratings on these classes of notes are constrained by the application of this test, even though the results of our cash flow analysis showed that these notes were passing at higher ratings.

We have analyzed the derivative counterparties' exposure to the transaction, and concluded that the counterparty exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the ratings that we have assigned.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Leopard CLO I B.V.

EUR317.05 Million Asset-Backed Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Raised

B AAA (sf) AA (sf)

Ratings Lowered

D-1 B- (sf) B (sf)

D-2 B- (sf) B (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A AAA (sf)

C BB+ (sf)

E-1 CCC- (sf)

E-2 CCC- (sf)