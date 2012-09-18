Sept 18 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Alpha Schools (Highland) Project PLC (ProjectCo) has largely addressed the outstanding issues that were causing disputes and undermining the quality of the working environment.

-- As a result, working relationships between the various transaction parties have improved over the past year.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the senior secured debt issued by ProjectCo to positive from stable, and affirming our 'BBB' issue rating on the debt.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of us raising the rating if project relationships remain cordial and a formal agreement is signed on the issues previously under dispute.

Rating Action

On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive from stable on the senior secured debt issued by the U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Alpha Schools (Highland) Project PLC (ProjectCo). The debt comprises GBP81.4 million of fixed-rate guaranteed senior secured bonds (plus GBP19.0 million in variation bonds) due 2036, and a GBP60.0 million fixed-rate senior secured European Investment Bank (AAA/Negative/A-1+) loan due 2035.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term issue rating on the senior secured debt.

The senior secured debt retains an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and principal. Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). The long-term issue rating on the bonds currently reflects the SPUR.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows the improvement over the past year in the working relationships between the various transaction parties. The transaction parties appear to have reached agreements on most of the issues that had caused disputes in the past.

Alpha Schools (Highland) Project PLC is a U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle used to finance the design and construction of 10 new facilities for 11 schools on 10 sites for the Highland Council (the Council) in Scotland.

We understand that the parties have agreed past performance deductions and a protocol for calculating future deductions, and have made payments where relevant. The parties have also come to a consensus on flexible use hours, which are times when the schools are open outside of teaching hours. However, the parties will make a formal settlement encompassing all these issues once they have settled the outstanding dispute concerning utilities in the schools. Under the services agreement with ProjectCo, the Council is required to compensate facilities management (FM) provider Morrison Facilities Services Ltd. (MFS) if utility costs are more than the agreed targets, and MFS is required to compensate the Council if the reverse is true. The two parties dispute the amounts owed.

We believe that one factor behind the improved relationships is the return of construction contractor Morrison Construction Services Ltd. (MCSL) to the negotiating table, after MCSL realized that it could not release itself from the project contract (as some construction defects have not yet been resolved). Since returning, MCSL has played a key role in bringing all the parties together in an attempt to resolve the outstanding issues.

In our view, disputes between MCSL and MFS could have been resolved more quickly if ProjectCo had taken a more proactive role in addressing the issues under dispute.

We consider it essential that effective working relationships exist between the various parties in project finance transactions. Increasingly tense relationships cause disputes between the parties and may result in performance deductions or service failure points and adversely affect credit quality.

Since the completion of the construction phase in September 2009, ProjectCo has been responsible for the provision of maintenance and certain noneducational support services to the 11 new schools involved in the project. As outlined in the project agreement, the maintenance contract has a term of 31 years under a U.K. government private finance initiative program.

The 'BBB' issue rating reflects the following credit risks:

-- ProjectCo retains life cycle risk and therefore the potential for higher costs than it expects over the project's life.

-- The project has an aggressive financing structure of 90.3% debt to 9.7% equity, with 28.0% of the debt due to be repaid over the five years prior to debt maturity.

-- Although most of the disputes between the parties have been resolved, they will only sign a formal agreement when they have settled the outstanding utilities dispute.

-- ProjectCo does not take a proactive role when managing issues with the other parties.

The above weaknesses are, however, offset by the following project strengths:

-- The project has shown what we consider satisfactory operating and financial performances.

-- The project benefits from availability-based revenues over the concession's life.

-- The project has benign FM service requirements.

-- Benchmarking and market testing enable adequate pass-through of operational risks from ProjectCo to subcontractors.

The minimum and average debt service coverage ratios excluding interest income are 1.21x and 1.27x, respectively.

Liquidity

The project benefits from a six-month, forward-looking senior debt reserve account; a life cycle reserve account structured on a three-year, forward-looking basis (accruing 100% life cycle expenditures for the first year, 50% for the second, and 25% for the third); and a change in law reserve.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating if project relationships remain cordial and a formal agreement on the issues previously under dispute is signed. This scenario would reinforce the project's already satisfactory operating performance, assuming that its financial performance continues to be satisfactory.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's operational performance were to deteriorate significantly, and/or if the project's financial metrics were to deteriorate. An outlook revision to stable could occur if the recently restored relationship between ProjectCo and the Council were to deteriorate again, leading to a tense working environment.

