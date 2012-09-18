Since our April 2011 review, we have observed further negative rating migration in the pool. The proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') continue to be high at 12.82%.

Since our April 2011 review, the class X notes have fully amortized. However, further capitalization of interest (unpaid interest) on the class A-3 and B deferrable notes has increased the outstanding balance on these classes of notes.

The portfolio is concentrated among five industries and nine countries. The class A-2 and A-3 notes continue to breach the required triggers for the overcollateralization tests as set out in the transaction documents.

We subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined in our CDO of structured finance assets criteria and our criteria for corporate cash flow CDOs to determine the break-even default rate (BDR; see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread (WAS), and the weighted-average recovery rates (WARRs) that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

In applying our revised corporate cash flow CDO criteria, we note that the WARRs (at each rating category) modeled in our cash flow modeling has significantly decreased. For example, the WARR calculated at the 'AAA' rating level decreases to 17% from 47%. This, combined with various default patterns (based on our criteria) and relatively low WAS to cover payments on the capital structure has led to a reduction in the level of defaults that all rated classes of notes can withstand, thus resulting in a fall in BDRs.

We also determined the scenario default rate (SDR) for each rated class of notes, which uses Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator 6.0 model to determine the default rate expected on the underlying portfolio at each rating level. The SDRs at the 'AAA' rating level have increased since our April 2011 review, due to our updated assumptions contained in our CDO of structured finance assets criteria and negative rating migration of the pool.

As part of our analysis, we tested the capital structure by applying the largest obligor default test as outlined in our criteria. Our evaluation of the results indicates that none of today's rating actions on the notes are affected by our supplemental stress tests.

In our view, the application of our revised criteria, combined with the deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, has affected the level of credit enhancement available to all classes of notes.

We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes because the level of credit enhancement available to these notes has decreased. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class A-3 notes because the level of credit enhancement available to this class of note is still commensurate with this rating level. We have also affirmed our 'CC (sf)' rating on the class B notes because no credit enhancement is available to this class of notes, which was also the case in our April 2011 review.

We have analyzed the counterparties' exposure to the transaction, and concluded that the counterparty exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the ratings that we have assigned.

Odeon ABS 2007-1 is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO of asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction that closed in July 2007.

RATINGS LIST

Odeon ABS 2007-1 B.V.

EUR76. 805 Million Floating-Rate And Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A-1 CCC+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A-2 CCC- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

A-3 CCC- (sf)

B CC (sf)