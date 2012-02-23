(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - The favourable pricing that Royal KPN managed to get on its benchmark
Eurobond compared to peers in southern Europe highlights the stark disadvantage faced by
corporate issuers in countries where sovereign concerns prevail.
KPN's 10-year transaction priced yesterday at 195bp over mid-swaps. This
contrasts with the 300bp spread that Spain's Telefonica SA paid just two weeks
ago. Not only is the Spanish incumbent telecom operator rated higher
('BBB+'/Stable) than KPN ('BBB'/Negative), but the maturity of its deal was
shorter at only six years.
It seems that sovereign risk will continue to play an important part in
differentiating how these companies fund themselves.
The fact that both companies could tap the Eurobond market shows that investor
appetite remains for corporate credit in a sector, which despite pressures on a
number of fronts, continues to offer relatively good cash-flow visibility.
Recent actions taken by both companies to curb distribution policies in order to
preserve cash flow, protect credit metrics and ultimately defend ratings, show a
deference to bond investors. We have previously considered distributions at both
these companies as particularly shareholder friendly. Recent actions have
however shown that issuers are prepared to use this lever to preserve cash when
needed.
While these issuers are quite different in terms of both scale and geographic
breadth, they both exhibit a common need - they both require regular access to
debt markets.
High debt levels at incumbent telecom operators mean most must regularly tap the
bond and other debt markets. Foremost among these are Telefonica and Italy's
Telecom Italia ('TI' 'BBB'/Negative). TI, for instance, has EUR4bn- EUR5bn of
debt maturing annually over the next few years. Existing liquidity means not all
of this debt needs to be refinanced. Nonetheless, TI financing costs are likely
to be higher than many other large European incumbents because of its weaker
credit profile, location and large refinancing requirements.
The successful placement of both the KPN and Telefonica transactions is a
positive sign of investor appetite for the sector. But it also highlights the
funding disadvantage that an issuer can face simply by virtue of its head office
location - something that takes little or no account of the geographic reach or
relative credit strength of the underlying businesses.