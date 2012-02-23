(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have taken recent rating actions on the underlying collateral to which 23 tranches are weak-linked.

-- Today, we have therefore also taken corresponding rating actions on these 23 tranches.

-- These transactions are European synthetic CDOs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 23 European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches.

Specifically, we:

-- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche;

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on 11 tranches;

-- Lowered our rating on one tranche;

-- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on eight tranches;

-- Raised our rating on one tranche; and

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch positive our rating on one tranche.

For the full list of today's rating actions see "List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At Feb. 23, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions."

Today's rating actions on these 23 tranches follow our recent rating actions on the underlying collateral. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on these dependent entities in our rating on the tranche (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at .

