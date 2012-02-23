(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 -

Summary analysis -- Tyrol Acquisition 1 SAS 23-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Aug-2011 B/-- B/--

30-Jun-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on France-based broadcasting infrastructure group Tyrol Acquisition 1 SAS (TDF) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, based on the group's very aggressive capital structure, our anticipation of modest free cash flow generation on average over the next three years, some requirements for scheduled debt amortizations, and a heavy maturity wall in 2016. These weaknesses are mitigated by our assessment of a "strong" business risk profile, which reflects the group's strong positions in the French and German broadcast and telecommunications infrastructure businesses, our favorable credit view of the industry in spite of the revenue impact of France's analog TV switch-off in November 2011, and ongoing restructuring costs to sustain profitability.