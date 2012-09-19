(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - The conflict in Syria could potentially increase the credit rating risks of neighboring sovereigns, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a new report: "The Syrian Conflict Is Ratcheting Up The Sovereign Rating Risks Of Its Neighbors". It is leading to geopolitical tensions, refugee flows, trade restrictions, and possible spillover effects that could pose difficulties for each of Syria's five neighbors: Lebanon (B/Negative/B), Jordan (BB/Negative/B), Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1), Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B), and Iraq (not rated).

"Nevertheless, our base-case scenario is that the Syrian conflict will remain a civil war predominantly contained within its borders", said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elliot Hentov. "This assessment could of course change should the conflict escalate beyond our expectations."

"In May this year, Standard & Poor's revised the outlook on Lebanon to negative from stable as a result of its acute exposure to developments in Syria," said Mr. Hentov. "Yet, we still consider the conflict's potential impact on the ratings of Syria's other three rated sovereign neighbors to be limited. Our stable outlooks on the ratings on Israel and Turkey demonstrate this, while the negative outlook on Jordan reflects balance of payments issues."

Standard & Poor's sovereign ratings build on our assessment of the external, fiscal, and political risks that could be influenced by developments in Syria. Overall, we consider that Lebanon is most exposed to the various potential risks on all these levels given its close political and economic links with Syria. Jordan is historically more buffered from neighboring conflicts and thus the political and security risks are more contained. However, Jordan's weak external and fiscal accounts could make the impact of the Syrian refugee inflow, as well as the loss of substantial trade links, a drag on the ratings.

For Israel, any impact would only be in the realm of security, the report says. Although unlikely, the risk of Israel being drawn into a larger armed conflict cannot be ruled out. Similarly, Turkey's size and resources inoculate the sovereign rating from the direct fiscal, political, or security risks emanating from Syria. Nonetheless, in the improbable scenario of rapidly escalating security problems, there are tail risks that could have a material impact on its sovereign rating.