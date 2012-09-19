(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt rating to Korea Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS; A+/Stable/A-1) A$2 billion Australian domestic debt issuance program and its proposed issue of senior unsecured bonds to be drawn from the program. The rating on the bonds is subject to our review of final documentation.

Standard & Poor's raised its long-term foreign and local currency ratings on KOGAS to 'A+' from 'A' on Sept. 17, 2012, after raising its long-term foreign and local currency credit ratings on the Republic of Korea to 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively, from 'A' and 'A+'. Strong ties between KOGAS and the government make the ratings on the sovereign a key driver for the ratings on KOGAS.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KOGAS to be 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business risk profile, which we base on its solid position in Korea's liquefied natural gas (LNG) market as the nation's sole LNG transmitter and distributor. Offsetting this positive factor is deterioration in the company's financial risk profile owing to the government's intermittent suspension of the cost pass-through tariff system and the company's rapid expansion into overseas E&P businesses.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOGAS will continue to benefit from government support because of its essential role in securing a stable LNG supply for Korea as the nation's sole wholesale LNG distributor.

The ratings on KOGAS could come under pressure if the company's policy role or link to the government weaken, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company, or if the SACP for the company deteriorates to below 'bb-'.

