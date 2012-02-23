BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
Feb 23 UBI Finance 2 S.r.l. & UBI Finance 3 S.r.l
* Moody's downgrades class A notes of UBI Finance 2 and 3
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: