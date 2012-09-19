Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings believes that the recent outcome of arbitration proceedings between Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (II) and Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (3) (together, RasGas) and Edison Spa ('BB'/Positive) will not have a material negative effect on the credit quality of RasGas' bonds.

The arbitration started in March 2011 within the framework of the 25-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement between the two companies. On 11 September, the Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce accepted Edison's request for a downwards revision of the contract price for the relevant period.

RasGas's financial performance continues to materially outperform Fitch's base case expectations reflecting the company's good operational performance, strong demand globally for LNG and high sale prices due to the linkage of a significant portion of the company's LNG sales to the price of crude oil, as well as the substantial revenues the company earns from the sales of its associated condensates and liquefied petroleum gas products.

In this context, Fitch considers that the outcome of the arbitration procedure removes some of the equity upside in the transaction but it does not impair the bonds' credit risk profile.

The ratings of the RasGas bonds, which were affirmed on 10 July 2012, are as follows:

Ras Gas (II) USD1,400m Series A senior secured bonds due 2020: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

RasGas (3) USD850m Series B senior secured bonds due 2027: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

RasGas (3) USD750m Series C senior secured bonds due 2016: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

RasGas (3) USD800m Series D senior secured bonds due 2027: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

RasGas (3) USD500m Series E senior secured bonds due 2012: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

RasGas (3) USD1,115m Series F senior secured bonds due 2014: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

RasGas (3) USD615m Series G senior secured bonds due 2019: 'A+'; Outlook Stable