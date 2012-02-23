(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 -
Ratings -- CDW LLC - 23-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Electronic
computers
Mult. CUSIP6: 12513D
Mult. CUSIP6: 12513G
Mult. CUSIP6: 12513N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2011 B/-- B/--
27-May-2009 B-/-- B-/--
28-Nov-2007 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1.008 bil sr secd term bank ln due
10/10/2014 B 28-Feb-2011
US$1.162 bil term loan B bank ln due 07/15/2017 B 28-Feb-2011
US$300 mil 8.% secured notes nts due
12/15/2018 B 28-Feb-2011
US$321.431 mil 11.% sr unsecd cash pay nts due
10/12/2015 CCC+ 28-Feb-2011
US$91.413 mil 11.5% sr unsecd PIK toggle nts
due 10/12/2015 CCC+ 28-Feb-2011
US$496.5 mil 12.535% sr sub nts due 10/12/2017 CCC+ 28-Feb-2011
US$1.305 bil 8.5% sr notes nts due 04/01/2019 CCC+ 15-Mar-2011