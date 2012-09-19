EDP's senior unsecured rating is currently constrained at 'BBB-', lacking the uplift above the IDR which Fitch typically accords to the senior unsecured debt of utilities with a large portion of regulated earnings, to reflect the higher than expected recoveries in a default scenario. This constraint reflects the concern that in the context of a utility with a higher standalone creditworthiness than its sovereign, free market liquidity in EDP's core Portuguese network assets would be less predictable if the sovereign's weakness indirectly creates a utility default than if the utility defaulted for reasons unrelated to sovereign financial distress.

-- KEY DRIVERS

Iberian Regulation Offsets Dominance: EDP has a dominant market position in its home territory. Recent tariff changes were of negligible direct financial significance to EDP. Threats come instead from the tail risks to big-ticket items: regulatory receivables (climbing by a net EUR300m for Iberia in 2012) and Spain's wind energy policy (32% of EDP Renovaveis (EDPR) capacity and 9% of EDP total capacity). The erosion of regulatory predictability accounted for one notch of the August 2012 two-notch downgrade.

Diversifying but Iberia Dominates: Geographical diversification has increased, notably in Spain, but Fitch anticipates that combined Iberia will still represent more than 60% of consolidated operating cash flow in 2015. In addition, Fitch's analytical treatment opts to deconsolidate the 51%-held Brazilian subsidiary's EBITDA and replace it with dividends received (this does not reflect any change in EDP's management of its Brazilian holdings). Using this measure, Iberia accounted for 83% of operating cash flow in 2011 and 76% in Fitch's projections for 2015.

Chinese Investment Financially Important: The purchase of a 21.35% stake by China Three Gorges (CTG), a major subsidiary of China Yangtze Power Company Limited ('A-'/Stable) has introduced a financially robust shareholder into the capital structure. The main benefits to EDP are financial rather than strategic, through a EUR2bn participation in EDP's renewables generation portfolio and facilitation of a EUR1bn-EUR2bn revolving credit facility from China Development Bank.

Growth Without Parent Cash: EDPR and EDP Brasil's operating cash flow is increasing but these entities do not yet generate much cash to the parent. EDPR has yet to start paying dividends, which Fitch estimates may be initiated at the EUR20m-EUR30m level. Fitch forecasts EUR80m-EUR100m per annum from Brazil over the forecast period. The joint dividends would thus amount to around EUR100m-EUR130m per annum compared with EBITDA of EUR1.7bn. Integration is closer with EDPR where debt and cash are effectively pooled with the parent.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- The adoption of additional regulatory measures by the Portuguese and/or Spanish government materially affecting EDP's cash flow generation and leading to funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage in excess of 5.0x on a sustained basis and/or FFO interest cover below 4.5x.

- Weaker than anticipated macroeconomic environment leading to lower revenues and erosion of earnings margins of liberalised businesses causing pressure on cash flow based metrics as per the guidance above.

- A downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating ('BB+'/Negative) by three notches to 'B+' would likely lead to a one-notch downgrade of EDP's Long-term ratings. The issuer generates around 42% (50% if Brazil is deconsolidated and replaced with dividends) of its EBITDA domestically.

- Portugal's exit from the euro or the redenomination of the Portuguese domestic currency might challenge EDP's ability to service its debt due to exchange controls and/or limits imposed by redenomination law. EDP's source of non-Portuguese cash (dividends and intercompany loans) is insufficient to sustain principal and interest payments. An orderly sovereign default that terminates austerity measures can have a positive outcome relative to a 'euro exit' or a further decade of austerity.

Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include:

- Improvement of the macroeconomic environment leading to higher volumes/prices translating into higher cash flows helping a reduction of FFO net leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis and interest coverage above 4.5x.

- Improvement/stabilisation of the sovereign rating resulting in a significant decrease/ease of EDP's cost/access of funding; reduction of regulatory risk stemming from government/Troika intervention.