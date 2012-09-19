These strengths are mitigated by Vinci's contracting business. Despite the group's leading position in contracting markets, we view this business as being much more sensitive to economic fluctuations and generating lower margins than the concession business. The ratings are also constrained by the relatively high leverage of Vinci's concession business. On the other hand, Vinci's prudent debt-management policy supports the ratings because of its sound cash position and significant long-term committed bank facilities.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case operating scenario incorporates traffic volume declines of nearly 2% on Vinci's French toll road concessions in 2012. This is in line with traffic levels reported by Vinci in the first half of 2012, and with our macroeconomic forecasts for France. We attach a 40% probability to a more pronounced recession in Europe, which could result in greater contraction in traffic volumes on Vinci's toll road networks in the near term.

Under our base-case operating scenario, we anticipate that increases in tariffs under the concession agreements will support Vinci's toll road business revenues. In 2012, under the terms of its concessions, Vinci increased the tariffs on its toll roads in line with, or by slightly more than, inflation in the previous 12 months. We estimate that Consumer Prices Index inflation will be 2% for France in 2012. Based on that, we forecast that the EBITDA margin will remain relatively flat at 69% for 2012.

The group's contracting order book is at an all-time high of EUR33.2 billion as of June 30, 2012. Vinci's backlog of orders covers approximately 12 months of operations, which we view as satisfactory. We anticipate that a decline in public spending could occur in France, which could reduce the workload of contracting business in 2013. We anticipate more modest growth in new orders, with a sluggish increase in EBITDA margins in 2012 and 2013. This is based on our understanding that Vinci's management is willing to prioritize margins over top-line growth in the contracting business.

We anticipate that Vinci will report up to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012, from the EUR37.8 billion reported in 2011 (including concession companies' revenues derived from works carried out by non-group companies, and revenues from ancillary activities). Under our base case for 2012, the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin will remain relatively flat.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012, we forecast that free operating cash flow (FOCF) will decline slightly on the back of increased capital expenditures (capex), especially for the French toll roads. However, we anticipate that FOCF will be structurally above EUR1 billion, absent material changes in working capital. Furthermore, we forecast that financial measures will remain commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating, including funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of more than 20%.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Vinci is 'A-2'. We assess Vinci's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We anticipate that liquidity sources for the next 12 months will cover liquidity uses by more than 2x, and that coverage will remain in excess of 1x for the following year.

Vinci's liquidity position is characterized by substantial cash holdings and long-term available committed credit lines, which largely exceed financing needs for 2012 and 2013. We also consider that refinancing needs are manageable in the medium term and that covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand severe declines in operating performance or working capital swings typical of the contracting business.

We estimate liquidity sources in the 12 months to June 30, 2013, of about EUR15.7 billion. These include:

-- About EUR5.2 billion of unrestricted cash and equivalents that are not tied up in operations as of June 30, 2012;

-- EUR6.5 billion available under committed bank lines expiring in more than 12 months; and

-- FFO that we forecast will be about EUR4.1 billion in the next 12 months.

We anticipate that Vinci's liquidity needs will be about EUR6.7 billion over the period, comprising:

-- EUR2.3 billion of debt maturities;

-- About EUR2 billion of capex according to our forecast; and

-- Share repurchases, working capital, and dividend requirements that will total EUR2.4 billion according to our forecasts.

Vinci has at least EUR1.5 billion of debt maturing in the 12 months ended June 30, 2014, which, in our view, could be covered by cash flow generation, cash, and/or its committed credit facilities. Although part of Vinci's debt bears financial covenants, the group maintains strong headroom.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Vinci will continue to generate strong cash flows on the back of its stable concession activities and strong position in contracting activities, allowing the group to maintain adjusted FFO to debt of more than 20%.

The ratings could come under pressure if Vinci's adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to less than 20%. This could occur, for instance, as a result of an aggressive debt-financed acquisition, or due to a severe and prolonged double-dip recession in the global economy. This is currently not part of our base-case forecast.

There is limited rating upside at present, given Vinci's sizable capex, its acquisitive growth strategy, and the current economic environment, all of which will constrain debt reduction within the coming two years, in our opinion.

