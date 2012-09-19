Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. They follow the application of our criteria for CDOs of structured finance assets, as well as our assessment of the negative rating migration in the portfolio of performing assets since our previous review on Feb. 18, 2011 (see "Ratings Lowered On Rhodium 1's Class B, C, And D CDO Notes Following Credit Deterioration; Class Notes A Affirmed").

Neither the application of our largest obligor default test nor our largest industry default test affected our ratings on the notes. These are two supplemental stress tests that we introduced in our criteria, which assess whether a tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations of asset defaults at each liability rating level. We have used the same asset ratings as in Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model for the supplemental tests.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis based on the updated methodology and assumptions as outlined by our criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) for each rated class at each rating level. At the same time, we conducted an updated credit analysis based on our new assumptions to determine the scenario default rate (SDR) at each rating level.

Following the application of our CDO of ABS criteria, the SDRs have increased significantly and the assumed weighted-average recoveries at each rating category have significantly decreased. In our view, the fall in BDRs and the rise in SDRs indicate that the current credit enhancement levels available to the class A, B, C, and D notes are no longer commensurate with our previous ratings on these notes.

As a result of these developments, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes.

Rhodium 1 is a cash flow CDO of European mezzanine asset-backed securities (ABS) that closed in May 2004. Cairn Capital Ltd.'s management of the portfolio is limited to the sale of defaulted or credit impaired assets.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Rhodium 1 B.V.

EUR304. 4 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch

A AA+ (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

B BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

C CCC+ (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg

D CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg