Since closing, cumulative net losses have increased to EUR12,084,665 and reduced the size of the class E notes' threshold (the first loss piece) to EUR9,115,335 from EUR21,200,000. This has decreased the level of credit enhancement available to these notes to 0.60% from 0.66% since June 2011. Losses per interest payment date peaked at EUR1.3 million in May 2010, and decreased to EUR360,000 in February 2012. However, in Q2 2012, they reached a relatively high level at EUR873,000.

We have assessed the likelihood of future losses for both the performing and nonperforming parts of the collateral pool by considering realized losses and delinquencies to date, and by taking into account historical recovery rates in this portfolio.

Since our previous review on June 27, 2011, the level of credit protection through subordination for the class A+ and B to D notes has increased due to the underlying reference pool's amortization (see "Ratings Affirmed On German RMBS Transaction PROVIDE BLUE 2005-2's Class A+, B, C, D, And E Notes").

Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A+, B, and C notes because we consider the current level of credit protection to be commensurate with our ratings on these classes of notes.

We lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes due to the decrease in credit support provided by the subordinated classes of notes and rising credit risk resulting from the relative increase in defaulted reference claims.

Amortization has reduced the pool factor in PROVIDE BLUE 2005-2 to 44%. We will continue to monitor the development of defaulted reference claims, arrears, and actual losses in the transaction.

PROVIDE BLUE 2005-2 is a partially funded synthetic German residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction using the Provide Platform provided by Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (AAA/Stable/A-1+).

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Class To From

PROVIDE BLUE 2005-2

EUR155.9 Million Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes

Ratings Lowered

D BB+ (sf) BBB (sf)

E B- (sf) BB (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A+ AAA (sf)

B AA (sf)

C A (sf)