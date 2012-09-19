UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 19 Brass No.2 PLC
* Moody's has assigned provisional credit ratings to the following classes of notes issued by Brass No.2 PLC: ....GBPA1 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) ....GBPA2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts