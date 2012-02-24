(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

Summary analysis -- Toyo Property Co. Ltd. - 24-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jun-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--

26-Oct-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Japan-based realtor Toyo Property Co. Ltd. (BB+/Stable/--) reflects the company's abundant expertise, extended information network, strong human resources, strong customer network in wholesale commercial property brokerage, and its appropriate risk management and audit and compliance systems. Factors that constrain the ratings include the vulnerability of the wholesale brokerage business to fluctuations in economic and real estate market conditions, changes in interest rates, and changes in tax and regulatory systems; a likely delay in a full-fledged recovery in profitability, due to a delay in a recovery of the real estate market; and its less conservative financial policy, with the possibility it will increase its investments to expand business.

The flagging real estate market in the wake of the global financial crisis that began in late 2008 hit Toyo Property's earnings hard, reflecting the vulnerability of the company's core wholesale brokerage business to fluctuating conditions in the real estate and financial markets and changes in regulatory systems. Standard & Poor's believes a full-fledged recovery in Toyo Property's financial performance and profitability will take time due to a delay in a full recovery of the real estate market.

Toyo Property's earnings continued to recover gradually in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) due to the following factors:

Real estate market activity is picking up, albeit at a slow pace; and

The company's focus on beefing up its sales force through restructuring, developing new demand for real estate brokerage services, and reducing costs as part of its efforts to reform its earnings structure.

The company's endeavors to reform its earnings structure in the wake of the global financial crisis have produced some benefits. Given a slow pace of recovery in the real estate market, however, it will take one to two years for such initiatives to directly benefit earnings, in our opinion.

The company's cash and cash equivalents exceed interest-bearing debt, giving it a sound debt-to-capital structure. The company has had negative free cash flow for several years, however, owing to a decline in earnings and a rise in investments. Until now, the company's conservative financial policy and management have largely supported its sound financial position and sufficient liquidity, as well as the rating on the company. Going forward, however, we expect Toyo Property to bear a somewhat heavy investment burden as it attempts to improve its profitability. To allow for this, the company eased internal financial standards, which is highly likely to cause the company's cash and cash equivalents to slip below its interest-bearing debt. Standard & Poor's believes Toyo Property's financial policy has become slightly less conservative and its liquidity is likely to decline as a consequence of a somewhat heavy investment burden. Therefore, we believe factors underpinning the rating have weakened. On the other hand, Standard & Poor's takes the view that the company's debt-to-capital structure is unlikely to deteriorate considerably over the coming year because we do not see any major changes in the company's mostly prudent financial management stance.

Liquidity

Toyo Property's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. As of March 31, 2011, the company held JPY7.4 billion in cash and deposits, exceeding JPY6.0 billion in interest-bearing debt (excluding "hoshokin liabilities"). The company's long-term debt (including syndicated loans) from Japanese banks accounted for nearly 80% of outstanding debt, and it had diversified the amounts and maturities of its debt. The company maintains good relationships with banks, and it has business ties with one bank.

Outlook

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. Although the recovery in the real estate market has been rather slow, both the volume of Toyo Property's brokerage transactions and its financial performance have improved slightly, owing to a gradual increase in activity in the real estate market. Despite the company's less conservative internal financial standards, which it loosened to allow for increased investment to expand its business and improve its earnings, Toyo Property remains conservative in its financial management. Accordingly, Standard & Poor's sees little likelihood of the company's liquidity or debt-to-capital structure deteriorating considerably this year.

However, we may consider lowering the rating if we believe Toyo Property's debt-to-capital structure is likely to deteriorate. This could occur in the event of the following:

-- The company doesn't have sufficient cash flow to cover fixed costs as a result of a renewed deterioration in earnings;

-- The company invests more than we expect to reform its earnings structure, or a real estate market downturn erodes the value of the company's investments; or

-- Reforms are not extensive enough to build good client relationships.

Conversely, we may consider raising the rating if Toyo Property becomes highly likely to boost its ability to weather a deteriorating real estate market and financial environment and, at the same time, improves and stabilizes its profitability to enhance the soundness of its financial position by restructuring its business and expanding its customer network and information network in its core wholesale commercial property brokerage business.

