Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. We have reviewed the transaction's performance since our previous full review (on July 5, 2011), and have performed a credit and cash flow analysis using the latest available data (from the trustee report dated July 30, 2012) (see "Various Rating Actions Taken In Cash Flow CDO Of ABS Transaction ZOO ABS II"). We have applied our 2012 CDO of SF criteria and 2009 corporate cash flow CDO criteria, as well as our counterparty criteria, which became effective on May 31, 2012 (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

The proportion of assets in the collateral pool that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') has decreased since our July 2011 review. At the same time, the proportion of assets that we consider to be defaulted (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has increased. The reference collateral pool is concentrated among six industries and ten countries.

The class X and class A-1 notes have partially amortized since our July 2011 review. However, further capitalization of interest on class E deferrable notes has increased their outstanding balance. The class D and E notes continue to breach the transaction's overcollateralization test triggers.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined in our 2012 CDO of SF criteria and 2009 corporate cash flow CDO criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR). We used the reported collateral pool balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates (WARRs) that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Following the application of our 2012 CDO of SF criteria criteria, the WARR modeled in our cash flow analysis has significantly reduced at each rating level. For example, the WARR calculated at the 'AAA' rating level has reduced to 4.25% from 30.21% at our July 2011 review. This--combined with various default patterns and relatively low weighted-average spread to cover payments on the capital structure--has reduced the level of defaults that all rated classes of notes can withstand in our analysis, which in turn has decreased BDRs for these classes of notes.

We have determined the scenario default rate (SDR) for each rated class of notes. We have done this by using Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator 6.0.1 model to determine the default rate expected on the underlying collateral pool at each rating level. The SDRs at the 'AAA' rating level have increased since our July 2011 review, based on the updated assumptions in our 2012 CDO of SF criteria and negative ratings migration of the collateral pool.

We have tested the transaction's capital structure by applying the largest obligor default test as outlined in our 2012 CDO of SF criteria. None of our ratings in this transaction is affected by our evaluation of the supplemental stress test results.

Following the application of our 2012 CDO of SF criteria, we now consider the credit enhancement levels available to all classes of notes in this transaction, except the class X notes, to be commensurate with lower rating levels than we previously assigned. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes.

The class X notes have, however, a very small outstanding balance with a significant amount of credit enhancement, which we consider to be commensurate with the current 'AAA' rating level. Hence, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X notes.

At the end of 2011, the class A-1D notes merged into the class A-1 notes. As this has reduced the class A-1D note balance to zero, we have withdrawn our rating on the class A-1D notes.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

ZOO ABS II B.V.

EUR255. 5 Million Senior Delayed Drawdown And Deferrable-Interest Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A-1 BBB- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

A-2 BB- (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B B (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg

C B (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

D CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg

E CCC (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

X AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Withdrawn

A-1D NR AA- (sf)/Watch Neg