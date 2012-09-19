Rationale

The downgrade reflects our lower forecasts for Schmolz + Bickenbach's 2012-2013 EBITDA, based on the company's weak performance in the second quarter of 2012, and our expectation of lackluster economic conditions in Europe, including a weakening steel and automotive industry. We therefore expect Schmolz + Bickenbach's credit ratios to weaken below our guidance for a 'B+' rating over the next six to 12 months.

The company's second-quarter 2012 performance was weaker than we previously forecast in May 2012, when we assigned the rating. Over that period, Schmolz + Bickenbach posted EBITDA of EUR53 million, down 55% year-on-year. Based on our downward revision of our EBITDA forecast for the rest of 2012 and 2013, we project that the company will generate EBITDA of about EUR200 million in 2012, down from the EUR270 million we forecast in May. As a result, we now expect Schmolz + Bickenbach's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA to rise to about 6x in 2012, compared with 4.1x in 2011.

We also view negatively the abrupt departure of the company's chief executive and financial officers in June 2012, although we understand the decision primarily reflected a reorientation in corporate management set by the board of directors. The company's current priority is to recruit a permanent management team, although interim management has extensive experience.

We also take into account our view of the increased risk of a covenant breach over the coming quarters. Under our revised base-case scenario, for instance, unadjusted net debt to EBITDA will exceed the 4.0x covenant limit by year-end 2012. We note that the company's leverage calculation for covenant purposes may be different to ours as it allows for some adjustments that we do not include in our estimates. We nevertheless expect management to take proactive actions to reset the covenants in advance if needed, and believe that the company's core banks will remain supportive as demonstrated by a covenant reset implemented earlier this year.

We have lowered our assessment of Schmolz + Bickenbach's business risk profile to "weak" from "fair," and of its financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive."

Under our base-case scenario, we expect the company's sales volume to fall by around 10% in 2012, taking into account our forecast of a 0.6% GDP contraction in the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) and a fall in demand of about 6% in the automotive industry. Still, we note that sales volume declined by 6.5% in the first six months of 2012, which clearly is not comparable to the sharp 50% fall in the first half of 2009. However, Schmolz + Bickenbach's backlog shrank to a mere 2.5 months of production, reducing visibility and pointing to a challenging business environment for the rest of 2012.

In our view, the company's high operating leverage will likely lead to further profit weakening in the second half of the year. We therefore project that Schmolz + Bickenbach will generate EBITDA of about EUR200 million in 2012, of which the company posted EUR126.5 million in the six months to June 2012 (a 36.4% year-on-year decline). We currently do not factor in a further decline in nickel prices, which might further constrain the company's revenues and margins, as they remain low in our view.

Notwithstanding a relatively stable debt level that we anticipate for 2012, we expect that Schmolz + Bickenbach's leverage as measured by our adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will increase to about 6.0x, hampered by lower EBITDA. We also anticipate that the company's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will fall to about 10% in 2012. Our adjustments to debt include about EUR190 relative to pension obligations and EUR60 million to operating leases. We do not net cash from debt given the volatility of earnings and working capital.

Liquidity

We continue to assess Schmolz + Bickenbach's liquidity as "less than adequate," according to our criteria.

A key risk, however, is the tight headroom under the maintenance covenants of the company's EUR600 million bank syndicated facility--of which EUR365 million was drawn at end-June 2012--and under the asset-backed securities (ABS) facility (EUR280 million outstanding). Although the company complied with its covenants at the end of June 2012, we think that debt to EBITDA covenants may be breached in case of a materially weaker market environment, as forecast under our baseline scenario. We nevertheless assume that Schmolz + Bickenbach's core banks will remain supportive, as evidenced by a covenant reset implemented earlier this year.

Covenant headroom aside, we estimate that the ratio of sources to uses will be comfortably above 1.2x for the next two years.

Key sources of liquidity for the 12 months to July 1, 2012, include: FFO that should fully cover about EUR100 million of capital expenditures and modest dividends and therefore result in positive free operating cash flow. Seasonal working capital inflows that we expect to see in the second half of 2012 will further support positive free operating cash flow at the end of the year.

About EUR250 million of availability under its committed long-term credit lines, of which EUR235 million under the syndicated loan maturing in May 2015.

Potential uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include moderate debt maturities of EUR30 million. The company does not have substantial debt maturing before 2015. Although the company reports drawings under the company's ABS facility as short-term debt (EUR280 million at June-end), we consider such advances as long-term funding, given that the ABCP program will mature in April 2015 and is backed by a committed bank line with the same amount and maturity as the program itself.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Schmolz + Bickenbach's EUR258 million senior secured high yield notes due in 2019 is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the high yield notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The high yield notes are issued by 100% owned special-purpose vehicle, Schmolz + Bickenbach LUXCO S.A. (not rated), and were used to refinance existing debt.

The recovery rating of '3' is underpinned by the company's fair valuation; the notes' strong guarantee package provided by entities accounting for over 80% of the group's assets, sales, and EBITDA; and the creditor-friendly German jurisdiction. The rating is constrained by their junior position to the EUR300 million asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program, EUR100 million in KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH loans, and various bilateral lines held at nonguarantor subsidiaries. The recovery rating is also constrained by the notes' weak security package, comprised mostly of intangible assets.

To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. In our hypothetical payment default scenario, we value Schmolz + Bickenbach on a going-concern basis. Given the cyclicality of the company's business and its high operating leverage, we believe that a default would most likely occur in 2014, because of falling revenues resulting from a deteriorated operating environment, which, combined with the company's significant debt, would lead to a payment default.

At our hypothetical point of default, EBITDA would have declined to about EUR204 million and we estimate a stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR1 billion. After deducting enforcement costs and priority claims, comprised mainly of pension deficit claims and operating leases, residual available value would amount to about EUR853 million. At our simulated point of default, claims under the priority ranking debt would likely amount to about EUR357 million, including six-months prepetition interest. This would leave about EUR496 million residual value available for noteholders and equally ranking debt, composed of a EUR600 million syndicated facility and a $48 million Kfw Ipex U.S. loan, which results in recovery prospects in the 50%-70% range, corresponding to a recovery rating of '3'.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Schmolz + Bickenbach will maintain a broadly stable debt level in 2012, despite challenging economic and industrial conditions in Europe. The ratings factor in our expectation of weak EBITDA levels in 2012 and a deterioration in leverage ratios. We see adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.0x-6.0x (5.0x on average) throughout the company's business cycle as commensurate with the current rating level. It also reflects our expectation that the company will proactively manage its covenant breach risk by resetting the ratios in a timely manner if needed, and with the support of its core banks.

We would consider taking a negative rating action if liquidity came under pressure, particularly if the company were unable to reset its covenants in a timely manner to prevent a breach and/or if we perceived weakening bank support. Adjusted debt to EBITDA above 6x without near-term prospects of recovery, as well as a protracted permanent management vacancy, could also trigger a negative rating action.

Rating upside would depend on sustainably improved covenant headroom and adjusted debt to EBITDA ratios averaging 4x over the business cycle. That said, we think this is unlikely over the next 18 months, given the challenging economic environment.

