The trustee report shows that all of the par value tests are currently passing and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased to 3.6% from 2.9% since we published our last transaction update (see "Transaction Update: Harbourmaster CLO 9 B.V.," published on Dec. 23, 2010). It also shows that the aggregate collateral balance has increased since our December 2011 review, which increased the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes.

From our analysis, we have observed that the portfolio's weighted-average maturity has reduced by approximately two years. This has resulted in a reduction in scenario default rates across all rating levels calculated by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, when compared with our December 2011 review.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to our cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread of 3.6%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate scenarios.

Approximately 38.5% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are non-euro-denominated and are funded through the class A1 VFN, multicurrency variable funding notes. To mitigate the risk of foreign-exchange-related losses, the issuer has entered into foreign exchange derivative contracts. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, our analysis of the derivative counterparty (The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ; A-/Negative/A-2) indicates that it cannot support a rating higher than 'A (sf)' (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

To assess the potential impact on our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the derivative contracts and that all the non-euro-denominated assets are exposed to foreign-exchange-related losses. Based on our analysis, we consider that the credit enhancement available to the class A1 VFN and A1 FRN notes remains commensurate with the ratings assigned, and we have affirmed our ratings accordingly.

Harbourmaster CLO 9 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in May 2007 and is managed by Harbourmaster Capital Ltd. The transaction's reinvestment period ends in April 2014.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Harbourmaster CLO 9 B.V.

EUR770 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

A1 VFN AA- (sf)

A1 FRN AA- (sf)