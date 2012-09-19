Credit enhancement will be provided by the subordination of junior notes. At closing, credit enhancement for the class A notes, initially totalling 8.0%, will be provided by the subordination of the class B notes (3.0%), the class C notes (2.0%), the class D notes (1.5%) and the unrated class E notes (1.5%). The transaction benefits from a cash advance facility of 1.70% of the outstanding balance of the class A notes with a floor of 0.65%, to cover interest shortfalls on the class A notes.

Interest on the class A1 and A2 notes is floating rate. The issuer will hedge this interest rate exposure by entering into a swap agreement with the swap counterparty. There is no hedge for the fixed rate of interest on the class A3 notes. The absence of an interest rate agreement to cover the interest on certain notes is not often seen in Dutch prime RMBS transactions. To ensure the structure was resilient to all possible additional stresses that can be caused by the absence of a full interest rate swap, Fitch tested the structure under all possible mortgage interest rate type migrations as well as reductions in mortgage interest margins and interest rate scenarios.

The transaction is backed by a three-year seasoned non-revolving portfolio consisting of prime residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average original loan-to-market-value of 78.5% and a weighted-average debt-to-income ratio of 26.9%. The portfolio comprises 72.5% of loans that benefit from the national mortgage guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie or NHG). Fitch used historical NHG claim data to calculate a compliance ratio assumption which it applied in the analysis and that resulted in an increased recovery rate. Based on the default data received, the base default probabilities of NHG loans has been reduced by 25%.

The historical default data provided by SNS Bank showed that performance of NHG loans was in line with Fitch's performance assumptions for the Dutch market, while non-NHG loans showed slightly worse performance than Fitch's assumptions. However, the agency expects the transaction portfolio to perform more in line with the NHG loan performance data, given the high proportion of NHG loans. The Hermes series transactions have historically displayed higher arrears levels compared with the majority of Dutch RMBS transactions rated by Fitch and 90 days plus arrears currently show a weighted average of 1.4%. Although the arrears level are higher than the market average observed, the levels are still within Fitch's expectations.

A significant portion of the mortgage loans (73%) were originated in 2010 and 2011 and have limited historical data. To account for both the historical performance and the recent vintages included, Fitch applied an additional performance adjustment to the entire portfolio. This resulted in an increased default probability for the transaction.

SNS Bank, the seller, servicer and foundation account provider, is rated below Fitch's eligible counterparty rating of 'A'/'F1'. For this reason, the agency accounted for 2.3% deposit set-off in the 'A-sf' and above rating scenarios. Fitch has not given credit to the notification trigger, as the trigger is set below the 'A' level (at 'BBB'). SNS Bank has implemented a collection foundation structure to mitigate the commingling risks associated with this lower trigger.

SNS Bank provided Fitch with loan-by-loan information on the provisional portfolio as of 30 June 2012. Almost all of the data fields included in the pool cut were of good quality, except for employment information and borrower income, which was missing for 4.9% of the portfolio. Fitch reviewed an Agreed Upon Procedures report regarding the data provided by the arranger. The agency believes the sample size, the relevance of the tested fields, and the limited number of material error findings suggests the originator provided an acceptable quality of data. In addition, Fitch conducted its own file review, consisting of 10 loans selected from the provisional transaction portfolio. The agency discovered no errors or unexpected results.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 7 June 2012, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 14 June 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the presale report which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Holland Mortgage Backed Series (Hermes) XVIII B.V.

here