We consider KLog's capitalization to be strong and regard the parent as committed to maintaining capitalization at a comfortably strong level. Moreover, we expect RVV to support KLog financially if it needs additional funds. KLog wrote EUR644 million in gross premiums in 2011 and accounts for about 15% of the group's total primary non-life insurance business. In our base case we expect KLog to grow by about 5% in 2012 and 2013.

KLog is significantly exposed to the very competitive German motor market. Within this sector, the company is strongly focused on road haulage business. Following the economic recovery in 2010, this sector experienced increasing claims frequencies, resulting in a net combined ratio of 114%. This could be reduced considerably to 106% in 2011. In our base-case scenario, we expect this ratio to further recover over the rating horizon, reaching about 103% in 2012, and 101% in 2013.

Outlook

The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on RVV (see "R+V Versicherung AG," published on Sept. 5, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009