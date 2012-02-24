(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of China Limited's (BOC) unsecured and unsubordinated euro commercial paper and certificate of deposit (EUR note & CD) programme in London after the issuance cap has been raised to USD5bn from USD2bn.

The affirmed Long-term foreign- and local-currency ratings are 'A' and Short-term foreign- and local-currency ratings are 'F1'. The ratings of the EUR note & CD programme are equivalent to BOC's Long- and Short-Term, Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), all of which are based on high expectations of state support in the event of stress. A full list of BOC's ratings is detailed below.

The EUR note & CD programme, which was launched by BOC's London branch in November 2011, is an international multi-currency facility. The ratings of the programme reflect its status as unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of the London branch of BOC, which itself is 71%-owned by the Chinese central government. The London branch is a tier-1 branch of BOC, and serves as the principal funding and asset-liability management center for the bank's European operations.

BOC's head office has pledged to provide liquidity at all times to its London branch if required. Consequently, in the event of repayment difficulty on the EUR note & CD programme, Fitch believes there is very high probability that either the branch's mainland parent or China's central government would provide full and timely support. BOC's London branch follows the UK Financial Services Authority's daily liquidity requirements in monitoring and ensuring adequate cash/equivalent assets to cover eight days of prospective cash outflows. Fitch believes such a liquidity management scheme provides sufficient lead time for the head office to provide support to the EUR note & CD programme if and when it is needed.

CP maturities are limited to less than 364 days, while CD maturities can extend to five years. The funds raised through the programme are primarily to finance the corporate and personal banking businesses of the London branch, as well as BOC's other European operations. None of the money will be remitted to the mainland. The increase of issuance limit to USD5bn will be largely used to finance rapid growth of corporate banking in BOC, London branch as it tries to fill the gap left by shrinking balance sheets of most of European banks. Lifting issuance cap of the EUR note &CD programme has been approved by head office and is expected not to impose substantial liquidity strain on the branch.

BOC is one of China's flagship big five state-owned commercial banks. It is the market leader in the domestic foreign-currency business, and has the largest overseas operations of any Chinese bank. BOC is 67.6%-owned by China Central Huijin, an entity under China's Ministry of Finance, and 3.8%-owned by the country's National Social Security Fund.

Bank of China

-Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs 'A'; Outlook Stable

-Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs 'F1'

-Viability Rating 'bb'

-Support Rating '1'

-Support Rating Floor 'A'

London Euro-Commercial Paper and Certificate of Deposit Programme:

- Long-term foreign- and local-currency ratings affirmed at 'A'

- Short-term foreign- and local-currency ratings affirmed at 'F1'