In our view, Hiscox's strong competitive position reflects the strong strategic flexibility it gains through the diversity of the group's operating platforms. Hiscox has a long-established track record at Lloyd's (A+/Positive/--), where it manages one of the largest syndicates (Syndicate 0033; not assessed). Additional diversity is provided by HISCO--a U.K. and European-focused insurer specializing in niche segments of the personal lines and commercial market--and the group's operations in Bermuda and the U.S. The strength of the Hiscox brand in London's wholesale market and the U.K. retail business is a key differentiating factor for the group. Our base-case scenario assumes that the group's gross premium income is likely to increase slightly by about 5% to GBP1.55 billion at year-end 2012 and no more than 10% in 2013.

The group benefits from a strong operating performance reflecting its strong cycle management. However, in common with its peers, its earnings track record has been volatile, reflecting the nature of the business underwritten by Syndicate 0033 and Hiscox Bermuda in particular. That said, the group's operating performance has generally been strong. Its five-year average combined ratio is around 92% and its average return on equity (ROE) for the same period is 15%. Despite the significant catastrophe losses in 2011 (adding 24 percentage points to the combined ratio) the group posted a respectable net combined ratio of 102% (2010: 92%) and a return on equity of 1.7%. However, it has been benefitting from significant reserve releases from prior years, which reduced the 2011 year combined ratio by 17pps in 2011 (2010:12pps).

Because of the benign loss experience and significant reserve releases (20pps) the group posted a very strong net combined ratio of 82% for H1 2012, making it a positive outlier. Our base-case scenario assumes that the group is likely to post a very strong net combined ratio around 90% at year-end 2012 subject to a normal loss experience in the last four months of the year.

We view Hiscox's capitalization as strong, supported by its very strong risk-based capital, as measured using our model. The group's risk-based capital adequacy was resilient to the losses in 2011 unlike some of its peers. Our base-case scenario assumes that the group risk-based capital is likely to remain at the 'AA' level in 2012 and 2013 assuming its operating performance is in line with our expectation. Hiscox's capital level is highly volatile due to its exposure to potentially large catastrophe losses. However, its strong enterprise risk management gives us comfort regarding its ability to appropriately manage its risk profile so that its risk-based capital, measured using our model, does not fall below the 'A' level. In our opinion, the quality of capital is high, reserves are good, and reinsurance is prudently managed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hiscox will maintain its strong financial and business profiles, supported by strong operating performance.

Positive rating movement is possible if the group maintains its strong underwriting performance over the next two years by posting combined ratios close to 90%-95% while capitalization supports a higher rating.

We could lower the ratings if Hiscox is unable to sustain a strong underwriting performance, which could result from premium rate reductions that may increase its net combined ratios above 100% over the next two years. We could also lower the ratings if its risk-based capital consistently falls below 'A' (strong) levels, which could result from a large-scale capital return to shareholders and/or catastrophe losses.

