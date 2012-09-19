We could take a negative rating action if HYPO NOE were to accelerate expansion into riskier business outside its core areas of expertise and home region, particularly if it were to expand into regions with less stable operating conditions.

We consider a positive rating action unlikely within the next 24 months, reflecting our view that Hypo NOE would need to demonstrate materially higher risk adjusted-earnings in line with those of its higher rated peers, which are typically much larger and less concentrated. For a positive rating action, we also need to see an improvement in the bank's business and risk position to a level more adequate for a 'A+' rated bank.

Related Criteria And Research

