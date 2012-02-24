(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Gateway Rail Freight Limited's (GatewayRail) bank facilities as follows.

-INR150m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/ 'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'

-INR500m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)/'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'

-Term loans totaling INR1,500m: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'

The ratings are based solely on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GatewayRail's parent company, Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable). Changes in the ratings of GDL will lead to changes in the ratings of GatewayRail's guaranteed bank facilities. Revocation of the guarantee given by GDL could also be negative for the ratings of GatewayRail.

GatewayRail has a strong presence in the container-rail transportation sector and a well-diversified client base. It has a category-1 license from Indian Railways to operate container trains on its entire network for a period of 20 years, with an option to extend for a further 10 years. It has shown steady revenue growth since it started operations in June 2007. For the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), GatewayRail's revenue totalled INR3.2bn (FY10: INR2.9bn) and its EBITDAR amounted to INR414m (FY10: INR298m), yielding a margin of 12.9% (FY10: 10.3%).

GatewayRail has a short operating history with high standalone financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of 9.35x at FYE11. This includes INR2,958m of compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) which Fitch has considered as debt as per the agency's criteria.

GatewayRail currently operates two inland container depots (ICD) at Garhi Harsaru (Dist. Gurgaon, Haryana) and Sanehwal (Dist. Ludhiana, Punjab) and provides rail and road transportation to corporates. It has recently started operating its third ICD at Piyala (Dist. Faridabad, Haryana) via a road bridge through its ICD at Garhi Harsu. Rail transportation services directly from this ICD are expected to commence by July 2012. The company has recently started providing services to third party-owned ICDs, thus expanding their presence to Rajasthan and Gujarat.

GDL, incorporated in 1994, is the second-largest container freight station operator in India and has interests in the container rail industry and cold chain logistics. Its revenues grew 16% to reach almost INR6bn in FY11. As of FYE11, GDL's capital structure was strong with a low net debt to EBITDAR of 1.74x.

Separately, Fitch has affirmed GDL's ratings (see "Fitch Affirms Gateway Distripark and Bank Facilities" on www.fitchratings.com).