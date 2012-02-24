(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Gateway
Rail Freight Limited's (GatewayRail) bank facilities as follows.
-INR150m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/ 'Fitch
A1(SO)(ind)'
-INR500m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)/'Fitch
A1(SO)(ind)'
-Term loans totaling INR1,500m: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'
The ratings are based solely on the unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee provided by GatewayRail's parent company, Gateway Distriparks Limited
(GDL, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable). Changes in the ratings of GDL will lead to
changes in the ratings of GatewayRail's guaranteed bank facilities. Revocation
of the guarantee given by GDL could also be negative for the ratings of
GatewayRail.
GatewayRail has a strong presence in the container-rail transportation sector
and a well-diversified client base. It has a category-1 license from Indian
Railways to operate container trains on its entire network for a period of 20
years, with an option to extend for a further 10 years. It has shown steady
revenue growth since it started operations in June 2007. For the financial year
ended March 2011 (FY11), GatewayRail's revenue totalled INR3.2bn (FY10:
INR2.9bn) and its EBITDAR amounted to INR414m (FY10: INR298m), yielding a margin
of 12.9% (FY10: 10.3%).
GatewayRail has a short operating history with high standalone financial
leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of 9.35x at FYE11. This includes
INR2,958m of compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) which Fitch has
considered as debt as per the agency's criteria.
GatewayRail currently operates two inland container depots (ICD) at Garhi
Harsaru (Dist. Gurgaon, Haryana) and Sanehwal (Dist. Ludhiana, Punjab) and
provides rail and road transportation to corporates. It has recently started
operating its third ICD at Piyala (Dist. Faridabad, Haryana) via a road bridge
through its ICD at Garhi Harsu. Rail transportation services directly from this
ICD are expected to commence by July 2012. The company has recently started
providing services to third party-owned ICDs, thus expanding their presence to
Rajasthan and Gujarat.
GDL, incorporated in 1994, is the second-largest container freight station
operator in India and has interests in the container rail industry and cold
chain logistics. Its revenues grew 16% to reach almost INR6bn in FY11. As of
FYE11, GDL's capital structure was strong with a low net debt to EBITDAR of
1.74x.
Separately, Fitch has affirmed GDL's ratings (see "Fitch Affirms Gateway
Distripark and Bank Facilities" on www.fitchratings.com).