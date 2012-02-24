(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk.- 24-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Department stores

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2006 B+/-- B+/--

03-Dec-2003 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The rating on PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk. reflects the highly competitive nature of the hypermarket industry in Indonesia, execution risk in securing locations and building new stores, and challenges in improving operating margin. Matahari's market leadership through its large Hypermart network and its good growth prospects in Indonesia partly offset these weaknesses.

We forecast Matahari's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) margin at 7% to 8% in 2012. This expectation reflects the intense competition in the Indonesian food retail market and the company's focus on high-volume low-margin food retail operations. We believe there is limited margin upside for Matahari in 2012 as start-up costs for new stores will remain high until sales at these new stores ramp-up. The company's revenues of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 6.5 trillion and EBITDAR margins of 7% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, were in line with our expectations.

We anticipate that Matahari will open 10-12 new Hypermart stores in 2012 throughout Indonesia. We expect this to translate into a 20%-25% growth in the company's net revenues to IDR11 trillion-IDR11.5 trillion in 2012, compared to our projected sales of about IDR9.1 trillion in 2011. We expect that Matahari's leverage will remain high for the rating level in the next 12 months because EBITDA from new stores takes time to materialize. We expect the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDAR at 4.0x-4.5x in 2012. Our adjustments for EBITDAR include non-operating recurring income from the interest on a vendor loan following the sale of the company's department store operations to PT Meadow Indonesia, and from its investment in Meadow Asia Co. Ltd. Matahari's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDAR was 4.4x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.