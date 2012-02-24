(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
its rating on CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT;
BBB+/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's acquisition of
commercial property Twenty Anson for Singapore dollar (S$) 430
million. While we expect the acquisition to increase CCT's
leverage, it will be within our threshold for the company's
"intermediate" financial risk profile, as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company to fund the acquisition with
debt. This will modestly increase its gearing to about 31% by
mid 2012, from 30.2% as of Dec. 31, 2011.
We expect the acquisition to expand CCT's portfolio of
leasing properties with stable cash flows, but have a neutral
effect on the portfolio yield. The benefit to CCT would likely
materialize after 2012 after a modest upward revision in rentals
at Twenty Anson. With the rental revision, we expect Twenty
Anson to contribute about 4%-5% of CCT's gross rental income in
2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CCT's investment properties portfolio
was valued at S$5.73 billion, of which about 80% is "Grade A"
offices (with 93.9% occupancy).