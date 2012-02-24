(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of state-owned companies in Russia and other former Soviet Union (FSU) countries incorporate both positive and negative elements of state influence.

This follows the recent news of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom's ('BBB-'/Negative) consent solicitation from bondholders as the company considers transferring a social project, with a total cost upon completion of USD156m, to the government for free. This is not the only example of state involvement in the state-owned companies' operations in Russia and other FSU countries having a negative connotation. Other examples include sales of goods and services at lower than market values and regulated prices, the state's facilitation of the acquisition by companies of non-core and/or financially weak assets on a non-arm's-length basis and financing the construction of social infrastructure.

When assessing the rating impact of these types of transactions, Fitch analyses their significance in the context of the company's credit metrics and business profile. So far, the agency has not taken any negative rating actions on Russian/FSU state-owned companies following such transactions as their financial impact has been limited and most ratings already incorporate them to an extent. Similarly, Fitch does not view the costs associated with Kazatomprom's social project as substantial in relation to its financial standing, subject to its ability to execute the asset's transfer to the state in compliance with the conditions set in the bond documentation.

"If state-initiated or -related transactions lead to a material deterioration of the state-owned companies' financial or business profile, it is likely to adversely affect the rating of the companies that are rated on a standalone basis or whose ratings are notched up from the standalone level incorporating state support," says Angelina Valavina, Senior Director in Fitch's Energy, Utilities & Regulation team. In the latter case, Fitch could consider elimination or reduction of the uplift for state support. For companies whose ratings are notched down from the sovereign, such actions of its shareholder on a sustained basis may result in a widening of notching or an increased focus on the standalone ratings.

Fitch believes that the costs associated with the social burden, along with the state's impact on state-owned companies' strategy and business configuration are often largely embedded in their financial and operational profiles and thus form an integral part of the ratings. The negative aspects of state involvement could be offset by the fact that the dividends paid by the government-owned companies to their majority shareholder are not onerous as the state strives to facilitate reinvestment of their profits in the business.

Fitch also takes into account the quality and level of disclosure of such transactions as it signals the company's adherence to international corporate governance practices. The agency notes that the bond documentation of most state-owned companies in the region usually contains covenants on limitation of asset sales and disposals, which normally constitute an event of default if breached and thus to some extent limit the companies' ability to sell their assets at below fair market values. This is the covenant under which Kazatomprom is seeking bondholders' consent. In addition, bond prospectuses usually include the fact that the state may prompt companies to be engaged in activities detrimental to bondholders' interests as one of the risk factors.

The state's regulation and involvement also influence the shape of companies' operations and financial performance in Western Europe. For example, Germany's decision to enforce a nuclear phase-out by 2022 will have a material negative impact on German utilities exposed to this sector. However, state interference in corporate operations - both state-owned and private - tends to be embraced to a greater degree in Russia and other FSU countries. Hence Fitch incorporates state support in the ratings of state-owned companies in this region on a much larger scale than in Western Europe.