(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based MNRB Retakaful Berhad's Insurer Financial Strength rating at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects operational support from MNRB Group, of which Fitch deems MNRB Retakaful as an 'important' member. The rating also takes into consideration the insurer's sound capitalisation relative to business growth, and prudent management. However, the rating is constrained by MNRB Retakaful's limited track record, modest size, potential execution risks of its business plan, as well as the competitive and evolving takaful operating environment. Additionally, the company is challenged to manage its expenses as it builds up its business portfolio.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that execution risks inherent in MNRB Retakaful's business plan as a start-up are likely to be mitigated by MNRB Group's commitment to support MNRB Retakaful's operations. The agency also expects the company to demonstrate progressive improvement in its financial results based on prudent management of its portfolio expansion.

Currently, MNRB Retakaful's business portfolio comprises about 80% general retakaful business and 20% family retakaful business, sourced largely within Malaysia. To reduce start-up costs and optimise operational efficiency, the company capitalises on the parent's branding and draws upon shared resources within the group to support its non-core functions including information technology, finance, human resources and administration.

The rating may be upgraded if there is an increase in its strategic importance to MNRB Group, based on Fitch's evaluation under the 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The rating may also benefit from sustained significant improvement in MNRB Retakaful's standalone credit profile in terms of market franchise, business growth, capital levels relative to its business profile and operating performance, for example, with the overall combined ratio falling below 110% for a prolonged period.

Conversely, deterioration in MNRB Retakaful's standalone credit profile, such as poor operating performance with net losses in the takaful funds for an extended period, and weaker-than-expected business growth/franchise performance, may adversely affect its rating. Deterioration in the credit profile of Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad (IFS 'A'/Stable), the core operating entity of the group, could also put downward pressure on MNRB Retakaful's rating.

MNRB Retakaful's rating is assigned with less than five years of audited information available.