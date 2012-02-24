(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Beri Udyog Private Limited (Beri Udyog) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect Beri Udyog's strong business and financial performance since
FY08 (financial year ending March). Revenues have grown at a CAGR of over 40%
over the last four years to INR786m in FY11, with EBITDA margins increasing to
7.4% (FY08: 3.8%). The ratings also reflect the company's strong sales and
distribution network both in domestic and overseas markets, with the latter
contributing over a quarter to its total sales. The ratings also benefit from
management's strong experience of over 30 years in the agriculture implements
industry.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the expected deterioration of Beri
Udyog's key credit matrices over the short- to medium-term due to its ongoing
INR160m capex plan for setting up a forward integration assembly unit by
mid-FY13, which is being funded by a mix of debt and equity. In FY11, financial
leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) was 2.2x and interest coverage ratio was
4.7x. The ratings also constrained by the volatility in raw material (steel)
prices, which accounts for over 80% of total operating cost for the company.
Positive rating guidelines include Beri Udyog's ability to maintain its
financial leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines
include financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.
Established in 1978, Beri Udyog manufactures tractor-drawn soil preparation
agricultural implements, such as rotary tillers, cultivators, disc harrows, disc
ploughs, among others. All these products are sold under the brand name of
"Fieldking". Beri Udyog has a network of 35 distributors and over 450 dealers
across India. In FY11, the company's net profit was INR23m. In 9M12, Beri Udyog
had revenue of INR1.05bn, EBITDA margins of 5.6% and a net profit of INR28m.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to Beri Udyog's instruments as follows:
- INR31m long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR90m fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch
A3(ind)'
- INR10m non-fund based working capital limits (within fund-based limits):
assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'