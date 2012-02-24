(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Sona Okegawa Precision Forgings Limited's
(SOPFL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The upgrade reflects continuous and significant improvements in SOPFL's
consolidated operating profitability and financial leverage in FY11 (financial
year ending March) and 9MFY12. Consolidated operating EBIDTAR increased to
INR1,402m in FY11 from INR685m in FY10 and further to INR1,472m in 9MFY12;
Consequently, financial leverage reduced to 6.5x from 12.4x and further to 4.7x
(on an annualised basis). The company's operations have also become profitable
from FY11 onwards at the net level, compared with net losses incurred in FY09
and FY10.
The ratings factor in the technical expertise of SOPFL's founders - India's Sona
Group (75%) and Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (MMC; 25%) - and its
diversified customer portfolio across the automobile industry, with limited
customer concentration. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, along with its associate
company - Suzuki Powertrain India Limited, remains its largest customer, with a
revenue share of about 15%-20% over FY08-FY11. Other key customers include
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Automotive Axles Limited, H V Axles Limited,
Tata Motors Limited ('BB'/Stable) and Tractors & Farm Equipment Limited. SOPFL's
technology agreement with MMC and its access to precision forging technology of
its subsidiaries have strengthened its business profile. Fitch has taken a
consolidated view of SOPFL's and its subsidiaries' business and financial
positions.
SOPFL's standalone revenues grew by 47.9% yoy to INR2,207m in FY11, with a
slight decline in its operating EBIDTAR margin of 23.9% (FY10: 24.9%). Despite
the high capex spend of INR277m in FY11 (FY10: INR22m), SOPFL's FY11 standalone
financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBIDTAR: 6.0x) broadly remained
at the similar level of FY10 (6.6x) and is likely to remain so in FY12 as part
of the capex has been incurred in the current year.
The ratings are constrained by SOPFL high, though reduced, consolidated
financial leverage due to significant borrowings in its international
subsidiaries undertaken for the acquisition of precision forging facilities in
Germany and North America. The international subsidiaries' profitability, which
began to improve from FY10 onwards, remains weak in relation to its standalone
operations, leading to SOPFL extending liquidity support to its subsidiaries by
way of inter-company loans and guarantees over FY08-FY11. Fitch notes that
though SOPFL has planned capex of about INR1,900m over FY13-FY15 for its
standalone operations, stability of international operations could bring about
improvement in its consolidated financial metrics.
Negative rating guidelines include a significant decline in profitability or an
unexpected increase in borrowings resulting in consolidated financial leverage
exceeding 7x. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in profitability
of international subsidiaries and consolidated financial leverage of below 4.5x
on a sustained basis.
SOPFL is a JV between Sona Autocomp Holding (the investment holding arm of the
Sona Group) and MMC. The company commenced operations in 1998, and manufactures
precision forged bevel gears, differential case assemblies and synchroniser
rings at its two facilities in Gurgaon and Pune. During 9MFY12, SOPFL recorded
revenue of INR14.7bn and an operating EBIDTAR of INR1.5bn, registering yoy
growth of 17.6% and 75%, respectively.
Rating actions on SOPFL's instruments:
- INR1,890.2m long-term loans (reduced from 1,977.8m): upgraded to 'Fitch
BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'
- INR300m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR280m): upgraded to 'Fitch
BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR145m non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR125m): upgraded to 'Fitch
BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'