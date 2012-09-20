S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect the difficult macroeconomic environment in the U.K., coupled with high household indebtedness, to continue limiting retail spending over the next financial year (for our credit analysis of the U.K., see "United Kingdom" published April 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Against the backdrop of an intensely competitive trading environment and subdued macroeconomic conditions, we forecast that overall group top-line growth will be in the low-single digits. Accordingly, in our base-case scenario we assume revenue growth of just over 1% at the overall M&S group level for the financial year-ending March 31, 2013. We anticipate that this growth will be fueled by promotions, capex to support the store improvement program, and further expansion into international markets, particularly China and India where we anticipate that M&S will register high single-digit sales growth. We also assume a continued downward trend in gross margins from higher input costs, underperformance at the general merchandise division and continued strong competition for the rest of the financial year. Therefore, we forecast that M&S's EBITDA on a Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis, for the financial year-ended March 31, 2013, will dip below the GBP1.4 billion level, where it has averaged over the past three financial years.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Notwithstanding the margin decline, in our base-case scenario we anticipate that M&S will be able to generate adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about GBP1 billion. That said, we forecast adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation to be negligible in financial year 2013, given our projection of moderate negative working capital and management's decision to continue its capital investment program.

In our view, there is limited scope to deleverage from operating cash flows if M&S maintains its capex program and a progressive dividend policy, which equates to about GBP250 million per year. That said, we anticipate that M&S will be able to maintain financial metrics commensurate with the rating. We anticipate that by financial year-end 2013, adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase to about 3.3x and will likely remain at this level in 2014. The forecast for adjusted FFO to debt is also stable at about 24%-25% for the next two financial years.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We view M&S' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources will likely exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. We understand that M&S has adequate liquidity in terms of cash balances and access to financing to fund its medium-term investment plan.

We estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months in excess of about GBP2.3 billion. These include:

-- GBP1.3 billion of available revolving facilities maturing in September 2016, with an option to extend to 2018; and

-- FFO of about GBP1.0 billion.

We estimate M&S' liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP1.45 billion, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of GBP250 million reflecting the medium-term notes, with investor put and issuer call options available in December 2012;

-- Capex of about GBP800 million;

-- Dividends of about GBP250 million; and

-- Our forecast of working capital outflow of approximately GBP150 million.

In our view, the group has had, and should continue to have, adequate headroom under the financial covenant in its committed syndicated bank revolving credit facility of GBP1.3 billion. Furthermore, we understand that M&S also has a number of undrawn uncommitted facilities available to it, which we do not expressly factor into our liquidity assessment.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that despite difficult trading conditions in its home market, M&S will be able to maintain positive revenue growth of at least lower-single digits and adjusted EBITDA margins of between 13% and 14%. As such, we believe that the company will maintain adjusted FFO to debt of 20%-25% and adjusted debt to EBITDA not exceeding 4.0x, levels that we view as commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating.

Considering current ratio thresholds, operating performance would have to deteriorate significantly to result in downward pressure on the ratings. For instance, we believe that a 2%-3% decline in revenues, accompanied by a similar drop in the gross margin, would likely cause adjusted credit metrics to exceed ratio thresholds. The ratings could come also under pressure, if M&S' "satisfactory" business risk profile comes under strain due to the sustained weak trading outlook in the U.K. retail environment, accompanied by a significant drop in trading margins. We will also closely monitor the group's exposure to defined benefit retirement plans, which although funded, remains a significant source of financial risk.

We consider rating upside to be unlikely at this stage, in view of the currently difficult operating environment that we anticipate will continue in 2013, and the planned significant increases in capital investment over the next few years.

Nevertheless, we could consider a positive rating action if M&S achieves adjusted FFO to debt of more than 25% and debt to EBITDA of less than 3.0x on a consistent basis. Such a rating action would be contingent on our assessment of the sustainability of this financial profile and management's financial policy commitment.

