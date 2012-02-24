(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Educomp
Solutions Limited's National Long-Term Rating at
'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation factors in Educomp's first-mover advantage,
innovative business offerings, market leadership in multimedia
education, and a diversified presence across all segments of the
education sector, covering pre-schools, K-12 education,
multimedia and online learning to higher education/ vocational
skills. Also, Educomp is expected to benefit from the growing
stickiness in the K-12 business and strong renewal rates in
smart class business. Fitch has taken a consolidated view of
Educomp's business and financials.
The ratings are constrained by Educomp's increased
consolidated net adjusted financial leverage (net adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR) of 3.6x in FY11 (financial year ending
March) from 2.1x in FY10, which is estimated to be higher than
3.5x in FY12. This is a result of the significant growth in the
smart class business, leading to high debt requirements for
Edusmart Services Private Limited, which in turn is guaranteed
by Educomp. The reduced guarantee (20% of loan amount) is only
on new loans of Edusmart and will not improve Educomp's
consolidated adjusted leverage in the short-term as the absolute
debt levels will be significantly higher yoy. Reduced guarantee
model is expected to improve leverage over the medium term when
earlier 100% guarantee debt is repaid and replaced by new lower
guarantee loans. Despite securitisation, Educomp estimates its
overall debtors' days to remain around 170 days.
Educomp has lowered its focus on heavy ICT contracts for
government schools and also shifted to the asset-light JV model
in its K-12 business, which will lower the capex requirements
and improve cash flows. Revenues from new businesses such as
online, supplementary and global (9M12: INR1,500m, 9M11:
INR1,071m) have been growing consistently, however the
segment-level breakeven is expected only in FY13-FY14.
Fitch expects intense competition in the core smart class
segment with the entry of several new companies in the
multimedia school education. However, Educomp has launched a new
integrated digital teaching system - a superior version of its
smart class product, and upgraded its smart class content -
classroom transformational system, which are likely to provide
it a competitive edge. It has also launched smart class variants
to cater to varying price points. Average pricing in the smart
class business lowered in the Q312, contributing to robust
classroom additions (9M12: 22,208), while contracting
consolidated EBITDA margins to 32% in 9M12 (FY11: 40.5%).
Furthermore, the company has outstanding foreign currency
convertible bonds (FCCBs) of USD78.5m due for redemption in July
2012 and shown the redemption premium as a contingent liability
of INR1.44bn. Educomp will be refinancing the FCCBs through
fresh borrowing. Fitch has treated the redemption premium as
debt in its analysis.
Key rating risks include significantly lower-than-projected
smart class additions, delays in breakeven of subsidiaries and
JVs, pricing pressure in the smart class business leading to
EBIDTA margin contraction, coupled with higher-than-projected
capex including capex in JVs.
Positive rating action may result from any private equity
infusion or other initiatives such as divestment, if used for
debt reduction, or reduced off-balance-sheet corporate
guarantees debt which leads to a reduction in financial leverage
to 2x or below on a consistent basis. Conversely, adjusted net
financial leverage exceeding 4x due to higher-than-expected
capex and/or a fall in profitability would be negative for the
ratings.
Rating actions on Educomp's debt instruments:
- INR2,640m term loans (reduced from INR5,244.48m): affirmed
at 'Fitch A(ind)'
- INR150m short-term debt: 'Fitch A1(ind)'; rating withdrawn
as repaid in full
- INR3,270m non-fund based working capital banking lines:
affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR800m fund-based working capital banking lines: affirmed
at 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR200m long-term debt programme: affirmed at 'Fitch
A(ind)'