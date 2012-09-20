Sept 20 National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah

* Moody's affirmed National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah's (RAKBANK) global foreign and local currency deposit ratings at Baa1/P-2. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed RAKBANK's D+ standalone Bank Financial Strength Rating(BFSR), mapping to baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) on the long term scale. All ratings carry a stable outlook.