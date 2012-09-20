UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 20 Australian Mutual Investment Trust
* Moody's assigned the following provisional rating to the Senior Notes to be issued by Australian Mutual Investment Trust (the "Issuer"):
Issuer: Australian Mutual Investment Trust Series A
....AUD30,000,000 Senior Notes,
Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts