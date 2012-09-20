(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Agile Property Holdings Ltd. ------------------ 20-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Real estate

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Sep-2006 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Agile Property Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's sales concentration in China's Guangdong and Hainan provinces, and execution risks associated with its expansion outside these markets. The rating also reflects the risk of operating in China's highly competitive and volatile real estate market with evolving regulatory policies. Agile's established market position in Guangdong and Hainan, its sizable low-cost land bank, and satisfactory record of operational and financial management temper these weaknesses.

Agile faces continued revenue concentration risk from its two main markets of Guangdong and Hainan. In particular, the company's sales in Hainan are from a single large-scale tourism property project. We expect Hainan's contribution to revenue to remain significant at about 20% over the next two years. The contribution is likely to be lower than 2011's figure of 50% because more of Agile's sales will come from other projects. Satisfactory sales in Hainan and the company's good market presence in Guangdong temper concentration risk, in our view.

We expect Agile's credit strength to remain largely stable in the next year despite some uncertainty related to the arrest of the company's chairman. Agile's increasing properties for sale, moderate exposure to cities where the government's purchase restrictions are applicable, and satisfactory execution capabilities should underpin sales this year, in our view. In our base case, we estimate the company's contract sales to be about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 31.0 billion in 2012. Contract sales were RMB18.38 billion in the first eight months of 2012, and the company will launch more projects in the second half of the year. A drop in gross margin to 45% in the first half of 2012, from 54% in the whole year of 2011, was within our expectation. We expect the gross margin to stabilize at about 40% over the next two years due to a smaller contribution from Hainan, and price cuts since late 2011. Such a margin would be satisfactory compared with that of similarly rated peers, in our view.

We believe Agile's growth appetite is aggressive. Nevertheless, the company's management is flexible and controls the pace of growth in response to cyclical market conditions. We expect Agile to increase land purchases in the next year, but with discipline. We believe the company's leverage is likely to increase moderately due to debt-funded expansion, but it should stay within our downgrade thresholds. Adjusted debt increased more than we expected in the first half of 2012, to RMB30.6 billion from RMB23.8 billion at end of last year end. An increase in cash holding by RMB4.8 billion partly offset the higher debt. We estimate that the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will rise to about 3.2x in 2012 from 2.2x in 2011 and its EBITDA interest coverage could fall to about 4.0x from 6.0x in 2011.

Liquidity

Agile's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 months to cover its uses by more than 1.2x. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Primary liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of RMB8.99 billion as of June 30, 2012, contracts signed but undrawn onshore bank loans of RMB1.85 billion as of June 30, 2012, and our estimate of cash receipts of about RMB20 billion from property sales in the second half of 2012.

-- Primary liquidity uses include RMB6.46 billion in debt due in the next 12 months as of June 30, 2012, outstanding land premiums of RMB821 million, our estimate of RMB9.0 billion in construction costs in the second half of 2012, dividend payments, interest expenses, operating expenses, and taxes.

We believe Agile has good financial flexibility compared with its 'BB'-rated peers due to its established offshore banking relationships.

Agile has moderate headroom under its financial covenants. We expect the company to cautiously manage its balance sheet to comply with its covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Agile's property sales and capital structure will remain largely stable in the next year. We also expect the company to manage its expansion and leverage with caution.

We could lower the rating if Agile's property sales are materially below our expectation or the company management adopts more aggressive plans for construction and land acquisitions over the next 12 months, such that the EBITDA interest coverage falls below 3x and the ratio of total debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x. We may also lower the rating if Agile's liquidity and funding flexibility weaken over the next 12 months due to weak sales or rapid expansion.

We may raise the rating if: (1) Agile's "significant" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria, improves due to strong sales, good profitability, and well-managed leverage, such that the company maintains an adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA of less than 3.0x and EBITDA interest coverage ratio of more than 5.0x on a sustained basis; and (2) Agile materially improves its geographical or product diversification.

