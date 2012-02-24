(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the current performance of Halcyon
Structured Asset Management European CLO 2007-1 by applying our
counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow
analyses.
-- We have raised our ratings on the class C and D notes,
and affirmed our ratings on the VFN and class A1, A2, B, and E
notes.
-- Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2007-1
is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in June 2007 and
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate
firms. The reinvestment period for this transaction ends in July
2013.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on Halcyon Structured Asset Management European
CLO 2007-1 B.V.'s outstanding EUR519.82 million notes.
Specifically, we:
-- Raised our ratings on the class C and D notes; and
-- Affirmed our ratings on the VFN and class A1, A2, B, and
E notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the
transaction's performance, taking into account recent
developments in the transaction.
For our review of the transaction's performance, we used
data from the trustee report dated Jan. 11, 2012, in addition to
our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent
developments in the transaction and have applied our
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update,"
published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our cash flow criteria
(see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17,
2009).
From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality
of the portfolio has improved since we last reviewed the
transaction (see "Transaction Update: Halcyon Structured Asset
Management European CLO 2007-1 B.V.," published on April 16,
2010). For example, we have observed a decrease in the
proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC'
category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') to 4.53% from 9.73%. We
have also observed an increase in the proportion of defaulted
assets (those rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D').
Our analysis indicates that credit enhancement for all
classes of notes has not improved since we last reviewed the
transaction. However, the weighted-average spread earned on the
collateral pool has increased, and our analysis also indicates
that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our
last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a
reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating
categories.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis
to determine the break-even default rate for each rated tranche.
In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance,
weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates
that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various
cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns,
levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e.,
'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different
interest rate stress scenarios.
At closing, Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO
2007-1 entered into derivative obligations to mitigate currency
risks in the transaction.
We consider that the documentation for these derivatives
does not fully reflect our counterparty criteria. We conducted
our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not
benefit from support from the derivatives. After conducting
these cash flow analyses, we have concluded that the ratings on
the VFN and the class A1 and A2 notes can be maintained at their
current rating levels. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on
these classes of notes.
Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses, the
available credit enhancement supports higher ratings on the
class C and D notes. We have therefore raised our ratings on the
class C notes to 'BBB (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)', and the class D
notes to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)'.
Today, we also affirmed our rating on the class B and E
notes, to reflect our view that these tranches have adequate
credit support to maintain their current rating levels. These
affirmations are commensurate with our cash flow stresses.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at
here.