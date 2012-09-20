BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield reports Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - qtrly core earnings per share $0.62
Sept 20 PagesJaunes Groupe S.A ("PagesJaunes")& PagesJaunes Finance & Co. S.C.A
* Moody's today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default (PDR) of PagesJaunes Groupe S.A (PagesJaunes), and the rating of the EUR350 million senior secured notes due 2018 issued by PagesJaunes Finance & Co. The rating outlook is developing.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - qtrly core earnings per share $0.62
* Radient announces brokered private placement for proceeds of $6 million
* Century announces filing of third quarter financial results and related management's discussion and analysis