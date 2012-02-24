(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have observed an increase in the credit enhancement
available for all classes of rated notes in Gateway II Euro CLO
, and an overall improvement in the portfolio's
credit quality.
-- Following a credit and cash flow analysis, and the
application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have raised
our ratings on the class A-3, B-1, and B-2 notes.
-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1R,
A-1E, and A-2 notes.
-- Gateway II Euro CLO is a cash flow CLO transaction that
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate
firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on all rated classes of notes in Gateway II Euro
CLO B.V. (previously named Hudson CLO 1 B.V.).
Specifically, we have:
-- Raised our ratings on the class A-3, B-1, and B-2 notes;
and
-- Affirmed our ratings on the class A-1R, A-1E, and A2
notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the
transaction's performance--using data from the latest available
trustee report dated Jan. 9, 2012--and a cash flow analysis. We
have taken into account recent transaction developments and
applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and
Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published
on Dec. 6, 2010).
Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available
for all the rated classes of notes has increased since we took
rating action in the transaction on April 16, 2010 (see
"Transaction Update: Hudson CLO 1 B.V."). In our opinion, this
is due to an increase in the portfolio's aggregate collateral
balance, as a result of higher recoveries than we previously
assumed on assets that we considered to be defaulted (i.e.,
rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D'). From the January
2012 trustee report, we have observed an improvement in the
coverage tests and also an increase in the weighted-average
spread to 3.43% from 2.86%.
In addition, our analysis indicates that the portfolio's
weighted-average maturity has decreased since our April 2010
review. Together with a general improvement in the portfolio's
credit quality--such as a decrease in assets rated 'CCC+',
'CCC', or 'CCC-' to 7.99% from 9.77%--these factors have
resulted in a reduction of our scenario default rates for all
rating categories in our analysis of this transaction.
We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow
analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated
class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio
balance that we considered to be performing, the current
weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates
that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various
cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns,
levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in
conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.
From our analysis, we have observed that British pound
sterling-denominated assets currently compose 18.55% of the
performing portfolio. These assets are naturally hedged by the
class A-1R sterling liabilities, with any mismatches hedged by
options. In our opinion, the documentation for the options
agreement does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria.
Hence, in our cash flow analysis, we also considered scenarios
where the options provider does not perform and where, as a
result, the transaction may be exposed to greater currency risk.
Our credit and cash flow analysis, without giving credit to
the options provider, indicates that the credit enhancement
available to the class A-1E, A-1R, and A-2 notes is at a level
that we consider to be commensurate with our current ratings on
these notes. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these
classes of notes.
In our opinion, the credit enhancement level available to
the class A-3, B-1, and B-2 notes is now commensurate with
higher ratings than previously assigned, taking into account our
credit and cash flow analysis. We have therefore raised our
ratings on these classes of notes. As the updated ratings on
these notes are lower than that on the options provider in the
transaction, they are not constrained by our rating on the
options provider.
None of our ratings on the notes was constrained by the
application of our largest obligor default test, a supplemental
stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for
corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
Gateway II Euro CLO is a managed cash flow collateralized
loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to
primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in April
2007 and is managed by Pramerica Investment Management Ltd.
