(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We recently affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Unicredit Bank (formerly Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank), the originator of the underlying loans in the portfolio.

-- We have therefore removed from CreditWatch negative and affirmed our rating on the class A notes.

-- Geldilux-TS-2007 is a cash flow CLO of short-term loans originated under Unicredit Bank's euro-loan program.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'A (sf)' credit rating on Geldilux-TS-2007 S.A.'s class A notes. All other rated classes of notes are unaffected (see list below).

Today's rating action on the class A notes follows our recent rating action on Unicredit Bank AG in its capacity as originator (see "Germany-Based UniCredit Bank 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed And Removed From Watch Negative; Outlook Negative," published on Feb. 10, 2012).

Geldilux-TS-2007 was originated by Unicredit Bank (A/Negative/A-1). The securitized assets are short-term loans, advanced under the bank's euro-loan program, to preferred clients from various business segments. The majority of borrowers are small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). During the replenishment period ending on March 8, 2012, loans from the bank's euro-loan portfolio are added to the Geldilux portfolio on a random selection mechanism, subject to the replenishment conditions set out in the transaction documents. The loans have a maximum maturity of 368 days and feature a bullet repayment of both interest and principal. These loans are within the framework of a client's working capital facility or term facility offered by Unicredit Bank.

The ratings on the class B to E notes, and the rating on the class F liquidity notes are unaffected.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions," published on Jan. 17, 2012).

As highlighted in the Jan. 17 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our criteria for rating European SME collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future criteria for rating European SME CLOs may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European SME securitizations, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.