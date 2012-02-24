(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We recently affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings
on Unicredit Bank (formerly Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank), the originator
of the underlying loans in the portfolio.
-- We have therefore removed from CreditWatch negative and affirmed our
rating on the class A notes.
-- Geldilux-TS-2007 is a cash flow CLO of short-term loans originated
under Unicredit Bank's euro-loan program.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME
securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this
review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the
current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all
outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its
'A (sf)' credit rating on Geldilux-TS-2007 S.A.'s class A notes. All other rated classes of
notes are unaffected (see list below).
Today's rating action on the class A notes follows our recent rating action on
Unicredit Bank AG in its capacity as originator (see "Germany-Based UniCredit
Bank 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed And Removed From Watch Negative; Outlook
Negative," published on Feb. 10, 2012).
Geldilux-TS-2007 was originated by Unicredit Bank (A/Negative/A-1). The
securitized assets are short-term loans, advanced under the bank's euro-loan
program, to preferred clients from various business segments. The majority of
borrowers are small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). During the replenishment
period ending on March 8, 2012, loans from the bank's euro-loan portfolio are
added to the Geldilux portfolio on a random selection mechanism, subject to
the replenishment conditions set out in the transaction documents. The loans
have a maximum maturity of 368 days and feature a bullet repayment of both
interest and principal. These loans are within the framework of a client's
working capital facility or term facility offered by Unicredit Bank.
The ratings on the class B to E notes, and the rating on the class F liquidity
notes are unaffected.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European
SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request
For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions," published on Jan.
17, 2012).
As highlighted in the Jan. 17 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback
from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our criteria for
rating European SME collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). We will evaluate
the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a
result of this review, our future criteria for rating European SME CLOs may
differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings
on all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European SME
securitizations, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using
our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").
