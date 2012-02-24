(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- F&C Asset Management PLC 24-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom
Rationale
The ratings on F&C Asset Management PLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of
its relatively weak profitability and cash flow, high balance sheet leverage, weak fund flow
track record, and uneven investment performance across product groups. The ratings are supported
by our view of its competitive market position in the institutional segment, diversity of its
product offerings, and absence of short-term debt.
In October 2011, F&C announced a multi-year transition plan that, in our view, has the
potential to gradually improve its financial profile and refocus its strategic priorities on
"core" institutional market segments. Nevertheless, we recognize the near-term execution risks
as the company tries to turn around years of underperformance amid continued market uncertainty.
F&C is a midsize U.K.-based asset manager with reported assets under management (AUM) of
GBP100.1 billion ($158 billion) at Dec. 31, 2011. F&C's AUM are biased toward insurance clients
(54% of AUM), but this concentration is partially mitigated by long-term exclusivity contracts,
expiring between October 2013 and October 2015, that give significant notice for a withdrawal of
funds by these clients. We note, however, that Millennium BCP, a major insurance client, is able
to terminate its insurance and sub-advisory contracts at just three months notice. We further
note that Friends Life has given F&C 12 months notice of its intention to withdraw GBP2.3
billion of assets.
F&C remains highly leveraged relative to peers and debt service metrics are low relative to
similarly rated asset managers. We note that management has stated that it wishes to allocate
free cash to reduce debt over the medium term. Our base-case expectation is that F&C's gross
interest coverage ratio (EBITDA-to-interest expense) will remain around 4x over the next 12
months. Contingent on management's execution of announced debt reduction plans, we expect this
ratio to improve to around 5x by end-2013. We expect that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain
around 3x over the next 12 months with a gradual improvement to the 2.6x-2.7x level by end-2013.
We note that F&C has satisfactory liquidity and has no short-term debt due.
F&C's AUM at end-2011 was down 5.4% over the prior year due to uneven investment performance
(with particular weakness in equities) and net outflows. We consider that F&C has a weak
long-term track record of attracting net new money. Increased market volatility since June 2011,
coupled with external event-driven client developments and corporate uncertainty early in the
year related to board changes, have, in our opinion, led to a reversal of the tentative
turnaround in net inflows seen in 2010. During 2011, net outflows excluding insurance assets
totaled GBP1.3 billion versus GBP0.3 billion of net inflows in 2010. While we continue to expect
a difficult environment for fund flows, a degree of certainty regarding the strategic direction
of the company should help investor confidence.
F&C's focus on institutional assets (84% of AUM, including the insurance assets) and fixed
income (59% of AUM) results in a relatively low average fee margin compared with peers. We
consider that operating margins and cash flow are weaker than peers with a similar mix of
institutional/fixed income AUM. However, we note management's continued focus on cost alignment
and on expanding incremental profit margin (as opposed to fee margin) through scalable products.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that F&C's debt service and leverage metrics
will not deteriorate over the one-year outlook horizon. We consider that F&C's transition plan
will gradually, over the longer term, place its financial profile on a more sustainable footing.
We could lower the ratings if we expect that debt service and leverage measures will weaken.
We could also lower the ratings if we observe a substantial setback in fund flows. The ratings
could also come under pressure if F&C's strategic focus on institutional clients fails to result
in new mandates on a consistent basis.
We could revise the outlook to positive if F&C demonstrates progress on delivering on its
strategic plan, and improving fund flows and investment performance, combined with a material
improvement in its financial profile.