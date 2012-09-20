Sept 20 - Despite heightened concern over rising student loan indebtedness, U.S. FFELP student loan ABS ratings would remain largely intact against differing levels of stress, according to recent stress tests conducted by Fitch Ratings.

Detailed in a special report published today, Fitch subjected its existing U.S. FFELP student loan ABS portfolio to both moderate and severe scenarios to determine the impact on existing ratings. While sovereign risk is the key rating driver for FFELP student loan ABS transactions, both scenarios focus on basis risk and gross defaults, which Fitch deems important rating factors.

The moderate stress test assumes economic declines and basis stresses more severe than those seen during the 2008/2009 downturn. Under this scenario, senior tranche ratings would remain largely intact with approximately 85% of 'AAAsf' maintaining their ratings. Additionally, downgrades would be limited to one or two categories for the most part.

The severe stress test assumes gross defaults approach 100% and excess spread being cut by 100 basis points. In this scenario, which Fitch deems highly remote, 43% of 'AAA' FFELP SLABS ratings would be downgraded to below investment grade.

'The U.S. government guarantee insulates FFELP student loan ratings from deteriorating economic conditions and rising defaults more so than other consumer asset classes,' said Managing Director Michael Dean. ''AAA' rated student loan ABS would remain relatively robust even if gross defaults approach 100% and basis risk significantly exceeds levels seen during the Lehman bankruptcy.'

Fitch's 'U.S. FFELP Student Loan ABS Stress Test' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. FFELP Student Loan ABS Stress Test