(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

Summary analysis -- Clariant AG 24-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Chemicals &

allied products,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 18047P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Mar-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

23-Aug-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Switzerland-based specialty chemicals manufacturer Clariant AG reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Clariant's product portfolio comprises a very wide spread of industrial and consumer specialties and pigments used in paints, dyes, and plastics. It also has leading market positions in leather and textile chemicals, surfactants, and bleach activators for detergents. Its acquisition of Sud-Chemie in 2011 added adsorbents and catalysts to Clariant's business mix as well as a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the high-growth areas of energy storage and renewable energy.