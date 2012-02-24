(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 -
Summary analysis -- Clariant AG 24-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Chemicals &
allied products,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 18047P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Mar-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
23-Aug-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Switzerland-based specialty chemicals manufacturer Clariant AG reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile
and "significant" financial risk profile. Clariant's product portfolio comprises a very wide
spread of industrial and consumer specialties and pigments used in paints, dyes, and plastics.
It also has leading market positions in leather and textile chemicals, surfactants, and bleach
activators for detergents. Its acquisition of Sud-Chemie in 2011 added adsorbents and catalysts
to Clariant's business mix as well as a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the high-growth
areas of energy storage and renewable energy.