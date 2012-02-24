(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised France Telecom's (FT) Outlook to Negative from Stable. FT's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-' has been affirmed. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed FT's hybrid instruments, the Titres a Duree Indeterminee Remboursables en Actions (TDIRA), at 'BBB and the Short-term IDR at 'F2'.

The Outlook revision follows FT's FY11 results and the weak guidance provided by the management largely reflecting among other things the impact of the entry of the fourth mobile player Iliad on the French market in 2012. While the company alluded to an expected rebound in 2013, Fitch has cautiously assumed that there are too many uncertainties on competitive intensity in France, tangible recovery in the African - Middle Eastern geographies and on government tax risks. Operational improvements could take time to materialise and keep FT's operational performance under pressure for longer as a result.

"FT's reiteration of its 2.0x net debt to EBITDA metric as well as the measures taken to defend this metric - dividend cut and share buyback cancellation for 2012 - are seen as positive from a rating standpoint," says Richard Petit, Associate Director in Fitch's TMT Group in London. "However, these defensive cash flow measures do not outweigh the considerable operational challenges facing the group over the next two years," Petit added.

Under Fitch's rating case scenario, key financial measures of net debt to EBITDA, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage and pre-dividend free cash flow could trend towards 2.5x, 3.0x and below 10%, levels considered as inconsistent with an 'A-' rating as laid out in Fitch's methodology for rating global telecom companies. A stabilisation of the Outlook could occur should FT's operational performance suggest that these levels are unlikely to be breached and could return to current levels.

The company's new operating cash flow (EBITDA - capex) guidance for 2012 of close to EUR8bn from EUR9.3bn in 2011 highlights the difficult conditions ahead. Fitch is concerned that the impact of the price war triggered by Free could have prolonged effects, although FT believes that the re-pricing effect will be limited to 2012, essentially permanently re-basing prices of a mobile market largely seen as relatively expensive by European standards. Fitch takes note of the existence of a roaming agreement between FT and Iliad and the potential upside there for FT, but the uplift resulting from the impact of Iliad's mobile customer base ramp-up cannot be quantified at this stage.

From a geographic diversification standpoint, FT remains exposed to regions with material political risk (Egypt) as well as macro-economic difficulties (Eastern Europe, Spain), therefore, in Fitch's opinion, diversification does not mitigate weakening domestic market conditions.