Sept 20 Jones Group, Inc

* Moody's affirmed Jones Group, Inc.'s ("Jones") Ba2 Corporate Family and Probability of Default Ratings and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. Moody's also assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $100 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2019. The rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.