Summary analysis -- Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa ---------------- 20-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

10-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong national customer franchise.

-- Dominant franchise in wealthy northern Italy.

-- Conservative risk management and strategy.

Weaknesses:

-- Modest internal capital generation.

-- Relatively high single-name loan concentration.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's outlook on Italy-based Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa (UBI Banca) is negative, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipated that deteriorating economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could affect UBI Banca's stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

We could revise the outlook to stable, if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system.

