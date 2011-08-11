BRIEF-Carnival Group International says Meng Cai resigned as exec director
* Meng Cai has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Metallurgical Commercial Bank MTKBI.RTS
* Moody's assigns B3 local currency debt rating to Metallurgical Commercial Bank; positive outlook (Russia)
* Meng Cai has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For Jan 2017 contracted property sales amounted to about hk$19.818 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to boost property development unit's capital by 1.35 billion yuan ($196.71 million) to 1.60 billion yuan