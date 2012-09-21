(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned CPC Corporation,Taiwan's (CPC; 'A+'/Stable, 'AAA(twn)'/Stable) issue of TWD16.5bn senior unsecured bonds a National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(twn)' .

The bond is issued in three tranches with five-, seven- and 10-year maturities:

TWD4.2bn 1.18% 101-2-A bond due 2017

TWD3.6bn 1.29% 101-2-B bond due 2019

TWD8.7bn 1.42% 101-2-C bond due 2022

The bond proceeds are to be used to fund the oil company's ongoing capex programme and to improve its debt maturity profile. CPC's ratings are equalised with those of Taiwan ('A+'/Stable) due to the company's strong linkage to its sovereign owner as per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology. CPC continues to function as a public service vehicle, including bearing the burden of price controls in the domestic oil products market of which it had a 83% share at end-2011.

The five-year tranche has a bullet repayment at the end of the fifth year, while the seven-year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the sixth and seventh years, and the 10- year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the ninth and tenth years.